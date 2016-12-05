Book Feature: Macaroni and Cheese for Thanksgiving by Cheryl C. Malandrinos

We're happy to host Cheryl Malandrinos' MACARONI AND CHEESE blog tour! Please leave a comment to let Cheryl know you stopped by!
Title: MACARONI AND CHEESE FOR THANKSGIVING
Author: Cheryl C. Malandrinos
Publisher: Guardian Angel Publishing
Pages: 16
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
Author: Cheryl C. Malandrinos
Publisher: Guardian Angel Publishing
Pages: 16
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
Ten-year-old Macy is waiting for her grandparents to arrive on Thanksgiving. When the front door swings open, Grandma and Grandpa are covered with hugs and kisses. Crash! Everyone rushes in to find the dog gnawing a meaty turkey leg. Can Macy’s quick thinking save dinner?
Amazon | Barnes & Noble
Moments later, the front door swung open. In walked Macy’s dad and grandparents. The family raced to the door to hug them.
Crash!
“Oh no!” cried Mom. “What was that?”
About the Author
Cheryl C. Malandrinos is a freelance writer and editor. She is the author of Little Shepherd and A Christmas Kindness. A blogger and book reviewer, she lives in Massachusetts with her husband and two daughters. She also has a son who is married.
Looks really cute. Kids should love this one!ReplyDelete