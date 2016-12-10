Cover Reveal: Rig 'Em by Delphine Dryden

Inside the Book:
Title: Rig 'Em
Author: Delphine Dryden
Publisher: Lyrical Press
Genre: Women's Fiction
Format: Ecopy
Thanks to a boots knockin’ schedule of both vanilla and kinky events, the Hilltop Guest Ranch is more successful than ever. And with their hemp rope skyrocketing into a sought-after bondage staple, Chet is fielding a lot of questions about his cousins’ business . . . and indulging his own kinky side with the help of Diego, the ranch’s hot, accommodating gamekeeper . . .
SPURRED
The fun is kicking into high gear until Chet ropes in a roving reporter trying to crash a private event. But Nicole’s not just any reporter—she’s Diego’s former Mistress. And she’s not crashing, she’s trying to win Diego back and enjoy a weekend of open-air pleasure . . .
FULL GALLOP
Chet’s not willing to give up his favorite sub so easily, and he doesn’t trust Nicole. He fully intends to keep an eye on her. But Diego wants them both and he has a plan to turn observation into participation. It seems the best kind of trouble comes in threes . . .
PURCHASE HERE: AMAZON|B&N|GOOGLE PLAY|KOBO
MEET THE AUTHOR
Delphine Dryden majored in English at the University of Texas at Austin, and probably should have gone ahead and gone for that MFA and PhD to become an English professor like she planned. Instead, she took a detour through law school, practiced law for a woefully brief time, and wound up working in special education for the next fifteen or so years (first as a teacher, then as an educational diagnostician). Somewhere in there, she also obtained a Master’s in Educational Psychology/Special Education.
Delphine has written contemporary and erotic romance for Carina Press and Harlequin, and mainstream steampunk romance for Berkley Publishing. She has also self-published. Her writing has earned an Award of Excellence and Reviewers’ Choice Award from Romantic Times Book Reviews, an EPIC Award, and a Colorado Romance Writers’ Award of Excellence. She was the also the inaugural winner of the Science in My Fiction contest. When not writing, she can be found editing for various freelance clients and for Riptide Publishing.
