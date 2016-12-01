Cover Reveal: Wilde Horses by Jannine Gallant

Inside the Book:
Title: Wilde Horses
Author: Jannine Gallant
Publisher: Lyrical Press
Genre: Western Romance
Format: Ecopy
The beautiful vistas and peace and quiet on her family’s Wyoming ranch are a balm for Eden Wilde’s soul—and inspire a gentle touch when it comes to breaking the wild horses she loves. Though there’s no hope on the breathtaking horizon for her love life. Until her sanctuary is invaded by a movie studio shooting their latest blockbuster starring Hollywood’s man of the moment.
After a personal tragedy plays out in his real life, movie star Blake Benedict finds himself falling for the wide-open spaces and easy going pace of Wyoming—and for Eden. Around her, he feels safe shedding his public persona and letting down his guard. But then accidents begin to happen on set, mishaps that could end Blake’s career—or his life. And Eden will be forced out of her comfort zone to save the Hollywood hero from an enemy he never saw coming . . .
“An exciting new voice in romantic suspense.” —Mary Burton, New York Times bestselling author
“Well developed, realistic characters. Entertaining family dynamics. Jannine Gallant gives you a satisfying read.” —Kat Martin, New York Times bestselling author
“Check all the windows and doors before you go to bed because the relentless, obsessive stalker in Every Move She Makes will have you looking over your shoulder long after the lights go out.” —Nancy Bush, New York Times bestselling author
MEET THE AUTHOR
Write about what you know. I’ve taken this advice to heart, creating characters who live in small towns and plots that unfold in the great outdoors.I grew up in Gasquet, a tiny town in Northern California, where as kids we swam in the river, ran wild in the woods, and rode our bikes every-where we wanted to go. Now I live in Tahoe City with my husband, two daughters, and dog, Ginger. When I’m not busy writing or being a full time mom, I enjoy taking Ginger for hikes in the woods around our home.Whether I’m writing romantic suspense, contemporary, or historical romance, I try to bring the beauty of nature to my stories.I graduated from U.C. Davis with a double major in history and creative writing. Though I’ve worked in both the restaurant and ski industries, I never wanted to be anything but a writer. After many years of pursuing my passion, I’ve finally achieved success, proof positive that dreams do come true!
Tour Schedule
Book Cover Junkie
Queen of All She Reads
Celticlady's Reviews
Books Are Love
Rainy Day Reviews
Laura's Interests
Queen of All She Reads
Celticlady's Reviews
Books Are Love
Rainy Day Reviews
Laura's Interests
Thanks for hosting me!ReplyDelete