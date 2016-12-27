New Release: SEALs of Honor: Chase by Dale Mayer

This is the next installment in the SEALs of the Honor series. Everyone has something in their history they’d like to keep buried in the past…
Chase has more than most. And his secrets are about to blow wide open as one really bad part of his past has come looking for him. Vanessa is all about moving forward in her life and not looking back. There are enough painful memories in her history for a lifetime. But when she gets embroiled in Chase’s problems, they become her problems too. Both need to deal with their pasts, because if they don’t, they might no longer have a future.
PURCHASE HERE: AMAZON|B&N|KOBO
Dale Mayer is a prolific multi-published writer. She’s best known for her Psychic Vision Series. Besides her romantic suspense/thrillers, Dale also writes paranormal romance and crossover young adult books in different genres.
To go with her fiction, she writes nonfiction in many different fields with books available on resume writing, companion gardening and the US mortgage system.
She has recently published her Career Essentials Series . All her books are available in print and digital format.CONNECT WITH DALE: WEBSITE| FACEBOOK | TWITTER Save Save Save Save Save Save Save Save Save
No comments:
Post a Comment