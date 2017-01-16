Book Blitz: Her Desperate Gamble, Seducing the Sheriff and Kiss Me, Cowboy by Eliza Knight

Inside the Book:
Title: Her Desperate Gamble
Author: Eliza Knight & Annabelle Weston
Release Date: January 24, 2017
Publisher: Knight Media, LLC
Genre: Western Romance
Revenge is best served with a sweet, hot kiss…
Nathan Bender is on a quest for vengeance. What he finds instead is a sexy saloon-dolly named O’Dell Murphy. She holds information he needs—and becomes a temptation he can’t resist.
O’Dell longs for a respectable life outside the saloon. When the fellow Nathan is searching for steals O’Dell’s savings, she has no choice but to go after him, or risk losing everything.
Torn between passion and revenge, Nathan reluctantly accompanies O’Dell through the Sonoran Desert.
There are some things a man can’t walk away from—and Nathan is finding it’s not revenge that binds him. It’s O’Dell, and the wicked, sinful pleasures she provides.
Inside the Book:
Title: Seducing the Sheriff
Author: Eliza Knight & Annabelle Weston
Release Date: January 24, 2017
Publisher: Knight Media, LLC
Genre: Western Romance
There’s a new cowboy in town… and he’s tall, dark and sexy…
Carly Buchanan knows who and what she is. She’s the owner of the Lonesome Saloon, a bawdy place in the harsh Arizona territory where any man can have his darkest desires fulfilled—for a price.
But life at a saloon isn’t easy. After overhearing too much from one of her customers, Carly is caught in the middle of a deadly dispute involving a murder for hire. No-accounts are shooting up the streets, good men are dying and no one will do a thing about it.
Until he comes to town…
Sheriff Jeddah Poole is lethally serious about cleaning up Tucson. But he can’t stop thinking of Carly’s bright eyes and passionate nature… or the way her lush curves feel pressed against him. In a town on the brink of destruction, caught in a divine passion they can’t escape, Jed and Carly have only each other to rely on. And only their love can help them survive.
Inside the Book:
Title: Kiss Me, Cowboy
Author: Eliza Knight & Annabelle Weston
Release Date: January 24, 2017
Publisher: Knight Media, LLC
Genre: Western Romance
What starts with a bet, turns into a game neither of them want to lose…
Kate has a reputation for her temper. Since her pa’s murder, she’s been a whip-wielding hellcat determined to prove she can run a ranch just as well as any man. Then her little sister went and hired a foreman who makes Kate tingle in places she shouldn’t be, not if she wants to keep up a tough façade. When Jake takes liberties by kissing her, its more than either of them could have bargained for.
Jake isn’t just at the ranch to help run the place. He made a bet in the local saloon that he could tame Kate, a gamble that will give him the money he needs for his own piece of land. But he never expected Kate to be so ornery—or taste so sweet.
With both their futures on the line, can they afford to give in to their hearts?
Meet the Author:
Once upon a time, in a land far away, there lived a princess…
Growing up, I was a proficient story teller, with most of my plots encompassing princesses and princes and dreams coming true. Now as an author, some of my stories are still about royalty, knights, duels, ladies, intrigue, betrayal. History fascinates me and I try to bring history back to life in each of my stories.
My favorite time periods are medieval, renaissance and Regency eras of Europe. Growing up, I was lucky to have grandparents who lived in Paris, so many a summer was spent exploring medieval ruins and historical sites.
One of my all time favorite books is Jane Eyre, by Charlotte Bronte, and I am of course Jane Austen fan, my two favorites being Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility. I love the in-depth, emotionally riveting and intriguing works of historical author, Ken Follett. I am also a fan of Shakespeare, and you will find in a lot of my writing reference to the literary God and his work. Not only Shakespeare, but other period poets and literary notables of history are on my keeper shelf. My love affair with the romance genre started young. I picked up my first romance novel, The Bride, by Julie Garwood when I was in high school, and I haven’t been able to stop reading or writing romance since.
When I’m not reading or writing I am usually doing research for fun. If you love history, come visit me at History Undressed, where we discuss all the wildly fascinating and titillating facts of history! Recently I’ve started to post reviews of historical fiction and romance novels as well.
