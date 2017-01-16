Book Blitz: Return to Falcon Ridge by D.L. Roan - Win Prizes!

Inside the Book:
Title: Return to Falcoln Ridge
Author: D.L. Roan
Release Date: January 17, 2017
Publisher: D.L. Roan
Genre: Romance
Torn between his first love…and a forbidden attraction he can no longer deny.
Jonah McLendon is no stranger to polyandrous love. Having grown up in a poly family, he didn’t think twice when his high school sweetheart, Chloe, revealed her secret desire for a ménage with his best friend. There was only one problem. He didn’t expect to fall for Pryce, too.
Beaten within an inch of his life after Chloe exposes their secret, and Pryce having been shipped off to a religious boarding school a half state away, Jonah tells the biggest lie of his life and leaves Falcon Ridge with his heart in pieces. When he returns a year and a half later, the last thing he expects to find is his best friend engaged to the girl who betrayed them both.
No longer the scared, confused kid he once was, Jonah is determined to get to the bottom of Pryce’s sham of an engagement, but the truth behind Chloe’s betrayal could change all their lives forever.
USA Today and international bestselling author, D.L. Roan, loves combining fantasy with the real world, giving her readers more than just a romantic story, but an adventure in true love. She writes about life: the good, bad, the silly things, the hard things, and everything in between. "If I can give someone a break from all the craziness that comes with real life, make them smile, or turn a bad day into a fantastic one, then it's all been worth it." ~ D.L. Roan
She's a native Floridian, a rare breed in a land of snow birds. Scuba diving and hunting for shark's teeth on the beach are two of her favorite things. She loves rainy days, thunderstorms and is an avid dog lover. Yes, size matters. She hopes to one day add a big ol' floppy Great Dane to her family of hounds.
