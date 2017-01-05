Northern Waste Series Book Blast!

Sci-fi Romance Author Eve Silver's HIDDEN is available now! Don't miss the third book in this incredible scifi romance series NORTHERN WASTE - and find out more about all three books below!
Title: Driven (Book 1)
Author: Eve Silver
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 321
Genre: Scifi Romance
Author: Eve Silver
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 321
Genre: Scifi Romance
"Edgy, steamy, action packed, and plotted with nail-biting tension..."--Library Journal, Starred Review
In the harsh Northern Waste where human life is worth little, ice trucker Raina Bowen has learned to keep her eyes open and her knife close at hand. She's spent her life on the run, one step ahead of the megalomaniac who hunts her. All she wants is to stay out of trouble and haul her load of grain to Gladow Station—but trouble finds her in the form of a sexy stranger called Wizard.
He has the trucking pass she needs, and she has to drag him out of a brawl with the very people she's trying to hide from in order to get it. She may have rescued him, but Raina's not foolish enough to see Wizard as anything close to helpless. He's hard and honed and full of secrets—secrets that may destroy them both. As they race across the Waste, trying to outrun rival truckers, ice pirates, and the powerful man bent on their destruction, Raina's forced to admit that trouble's found her. And this time, there's nowhere left to run.
"Anyone looking for something different will find [Silver]'s steamy, sinewy universe great fun..."--Publishers Weekly, Starred Review
"Eve [Silver] expertly fuses nonstop action and adventure; a cutting-edge, exceptionally inventive setting; and a terrific, take-charge, no-nonsense heroine in Driven, a fresh, fabulously fun futuristic romance."--,The Chicago Tribune
"...kind of Mad Max meets Red Dawn..."--dearauthor.com
Amazon | Barnes & Noble | iBooks | Kobo
Title: Frozen (Book 2)
Author: Eve Silver
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 93
Genre: Sci-fi Romance
Author: Eve Silver
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 93
Genre: Sci-fi Romance
Raina and Wizard are back, racing across the Northern Waste to outrun ice pirates as they follow a distress call to an isolated community that just might hold the answers to the mystery of Wizard's missing-and-presumed-dead, now-possibly-alive sister, Tatiana. But instead of answers, all they find are buried secrets and a truckload of trouble.
For those of you who've been missing the Northern Waste, FROZEN is a brand new novella that takes place between the events of DRIVEN and HIDDEN. It can be read as a stand-alone.
Warning: FROZEN includes non-stop action, Reavers, snowscooters, plasguns, frigid temperatures, rebels, a heroine who's a blond tsunami with a backbone of pure steel, and a smart, hot hero who has a little difficulty with emotion.
Amazon | Barnes & Noble | iBooks | Kobo
Title: Hidden (Book 3)
Author: Eve Silver
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 346
Genre: Scifi Romance
Author: Eve Silver
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 346
Genre: Scifi Romance
“…[Silver] keeps bringing a fresh aspect to romance with strong worldbuilding and a poignant love story. It's a true marriage of the themes of fantasy/science fiction and romance…”—DearAuthor.com
For most of her life Tatiana was imprisoned, tortured in the name of science, her DNA used to create a plague that could wipe out the entire population of the Northern Waste. But since her escape she's no one's victim. Not any more. She means to hunt down her tormentor, kill him, and destroy the plague he created. Nothing slows her down or distracts her from her mission. Until she encounters the mysterious Tristan who claims his goals match hers.
Enemy or ally, she has no way to know…but she does know better than to trust a smart and sexy stranger who's alpha to the core. While her body aches for his touch, her mind recognizes that he's a man with secrets and a hidden agenda of his own. She means to discover what he's hiding, but first they'll have to survive ice pirates, a lethal plague, and being trapped in an underground lab, running like rats in a maze from a deadly threat unleashed by a madman.
“[Silver]’s name is fast becoming synonymous with high-octane, gritty adventure…What immediately elevates these books, besides great plotting and worldbuilding, is the depth and texture of her characters. This is a perfect action romance!”—RT BOOKreviews
Amazon | Barnes & Noble | iBooks | Kobo
Excerpt from DRIVEN:
The air was stale, rank with the stink of smoke, sweat, and old beer. Bob’s Truck Stop. Nice place for a meal.
Raina Bowen sat at a small table, back to the wall, posture deceptively relaxed. Inside, she was coiled tighter than the Merckle shocks that were installed in her rig, but it was better to appear unrufﬂed. Never let ’em see you sweat. That had been one of Sam’s many mottos.
She glanced around the crowded room, mentally cataloging the Siberian gun truckers at the counter, the cadaverous pimp in the corner and his ferret-faced companion, the harried waitress who deftly dodged the questing hand that reached out to snag her as she passed. In the center of the room was a small raised platform with a metal pole extending to the grime-darkened ceiling. A scantily clad girl, barely out of puberty, wiggled and twirled around the pole. Raina looked away. But for a single desperate act, one that had earned her freedom, she might have been that girl.
Idly spinning the same half-empty glass of warm beer that she’d been nursing for the past hour, she looked through the grimy windows at the front of the truck stop. Frozen, colorless, the bleak expanse stretched with endless monotony until the high-powered ﬂoodlights tapered off and the landscape was swallowed by the black night sky.
A balmy minus-thirty outside. And it would only get colder the farther north they went. Raina had a keen dislike of the cold, but if she were the ﬁrst to reach Gladow Station with her load of genetically engineered grain, there’d be a fat bonus of ﬁfty million interdollars. That’d be more than enough to warm her to the cockles of her frozen heart.
More than enough to buy Beth’s safety.
Keeping her gaze on the door, Raina willed it to open. She couldn’t wait much longer. Where the hell was Wizard? Sitting here—a woman alone in a place like this—drew too much attention. She wanted no one to remember her face. Anonymity was a precious commodity, one she realized had slipped through her ﬁngers as from the corner of her eye she watched one of the Siberians begin to weave drunkenly across the room.
“Well, hello, sweet thing.” He stopped directly in front of her, kicked the extra chair out from the table, and shifted it closer before dropping his bulk onto the torn Naugahyde. He was shrouded in layers of tattered cloth that were stained and frayed, the stink of him hitting her nostrils before he ﬁnished his greeting.
“Leave. Now.” Keeping her voice low and even, Raina snaked one hand along her waist toward the small of her back, resting her ﬁngers on the smooth handle of her knife.
The Siberian smiled at her, revealing the brown stubs of three rotting teeth. “You can’t chase me off so easy. I’ve been watching you.” He gestured at the front of his pants. “You need a man, sweet thing.”
Uh-huh. “And you think you’re a man?”
The trucker frowned at her question; then his thick brows shot up as he realized he’d been insulted. Undeterred, he leaned forward, catching her ponytail with one scarred and dirty hand. “I’ll show you how much man I am. Give us a kiss, sweet thing.”
His tongue was already out and reaching as he pulled her face closer to his.
“Last warning,” Raina said softly, wishing he would listen.
He gave a hard tug on her ponytail. Raina slid her knife from its sheath, bringing it up with a sharp twist, neatly slicing through the tip of the trucker’s tongue. Blood splattered in all directions, thick and hot. With an enraged howl he jerked back, letting loose his hold on her as he clapped both hands over his mouth. Dark blood dripped down his unshaven chin to pool on the tabletop.
Raina sent a quick look at the rest of the Siberians. Their attention was ﬁrmly ﬁxed on the girl who was shimmying up and down the pole. Returning her gaze to the moaning trucker, she picked up the stained scrap of cloth that passed for a serviette and slowly wiped her blade clean. She knew that once serviettes had been made of paper, but that was a long time ago, when there had still been enough trees to provide pulp.
“Name’s Raina Bowen. Not sweet thing.” She sighed. So much for anonymity. “And the last thing I need is a man.”
About the Author
National bestselling author Eve Silver writes for both adults and teens. She has been praised for her “edgy, steamy, action-packed” books, darkly sexy heroes and take-charge heroines. Eve's work won the OLA Forest of Reading White Pine Award (2015), was shortlisted for the Monica Hughes Award for Science Fiction and Fantasy (2014), and was both an American Bookseller’s Association Best Book for Children and a Canadian Children’s Book Centre Best Books for Kids and Teens (2013). She has garnered starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Library Journal, and Quill and Quire, two RT Book Reviews Reviewers’ Choice Awards, Library Journal’s Best Genre Fiction Award, and she was nominated for the Romance Writers of America® RITA® Award. Eve lives with her husband, two sons, an energetic Airedale terrier and an exuberant border collie/shepherd. And a snake called Ragnar.
No comments:
Post a Comment