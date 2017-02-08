How I Became a Bestseller with a Coordinated Marketing Plan

When my first novel, The Fairy Tale Bride, was traditionally published in October of 2000, I had all the usual hopes and dreams of new writers — letters from readers, great reviews, and, of course, becoming a bestselling author. What I didn’t know at the time was that my dream of bestsellerdom had no chance of coming true because the initial print run from my publisher was simply too small. Even if every copy they printed sold in one week, that still would not have generated enough sales to hit any of the bestseller lists. Publishers can only afford to give bestseller-worthy print runs to the top couple of books they publish in any given month. At the time, I was unaware of what went into being a bestseller besides writing the best book I could. I handled the writing end; the publisher handled the business end.
Fast forward 16 years, and I’m now an indie author in charge of
writing and publishing my own books. And as of October 2016, I am a USA Today
bestselling author. I have the epublishing revolution, several smart
author friends, and BookBub to thank for making the list. But most
importantly, I owe my success to (finally) asking for help to achieve my
goal.
Read the rest of article at BookBub.
No comments:
Post a Comment