Guest Post: "Resources for Latino authors: Charting Your Path to Publication" by Liza Trevino

New to publishing? Me, too. After completing my Latina-focused novel, I expected I would have an easy time locating an outlet for this kind of story. Wrong.
A quick (and more in-depth) Google search with words like “Latino,” “Hispanic,” “Writing” and “Fiction” quickly reveals a serious infrastructure gap for Latino writers, particularly when it comes to popular genres. However, if you are a Latino author or want to write genre-driven material featuring Latino heroines, there are opportunities and resources out there.
This post focuses on publishers and book groups specializing in Latino content. Here are some resources I’ve collected to bring:
Publishers
Publishers come in many sizes. Most likely, you know the big publishing houses like Simon & Schuster. However, there are a few publishers dedicated specifically for Latino writers and content that are listed below.
· La Casita Grande, (http://www.lcgeditores.com/), a newly launched publication press that specializes in Latino/Caribbean literature.
· Café con Leche (http://cafeconlechebooks.com/), an imprint of Koehler Books, specializes in fiction by and about Latinos.
· Floricanto Press (http://www.floricantopress.com/), focuses on Latino peoples and trends.
· Cinco Punto Press (http://www.cincopuntos.com), focuses on U.S. /Mexico border region and Southwest and Mexico areas and publish children’s books, graphic novels, history and fiction.
Also take a look at publishers that specialize in the genre of your work as they can have niche subdivisions within their publishing house that focuses on an ethnic audience.
Book Groups
Book groups provide an excellent resource for developing communities around a specific type of audience or content. The groups listed here focus on Latino authors and wish to make visible the need and audience for stories that feature diversity. Some groups include Las Comadres, LatinX Publishers, Diverse Books, Bustle/Diverse Books, Latina Book Club, Books. Many of these groups can be joined through social media like Facebook and Twitter.
This is by no means a comprehensive list. Rather, it’s the beginning. Are there additional resources you want to share? Please send my way! The goal? Let’s get the word out. Literally. Latino authors have LOTS of different types of stories to tell. This list, hopefully, will be the beginning of your path to publication.
Liza Treviño hails from Texas, spending many of her formative years on the I-35 corridor of San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. In pursuit of adventure and a Ph.D., Liza moved to Los Angeles where she compiled a collection of short-term, low-level Hollywood jobs like script girl, producer assistant and production assistant. Her time as a Hollywood Jane-of-all-trades gave her an insider's view to a world most only see from the outside, providing the inspiration for creating a new breed of Latina heroine.
