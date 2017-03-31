Friday, March 31, 2017
Sci-fi book about dogs launches Cobb 13-year-old’s career as author
Or maybe she has McDonald’s to thank for the fact that at age 13, she’s a professional author. Her 218-page sci-fi fantasy book, “Blue’s Prophecy,” will officially be released on May 15 by TitleTown Publishing, based in Green Bay, Wis.
Back in fourth grade, Emily was “regularly dragged” to McDonald’s by her dad, Richard, for “homework time.” Emily would get her assignments done quickly, but her big brother had more schoolwork. Emily, often called Emmie, had to busy herself.
She did so by drawing pictures of dogs, then making up stories to go with them.
Read the rest of article at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Posted by Dorothy Thompson at 12:08 PM
|Reactions:
Dorothy Thompson is CEO/Founder of Pump Up Your Book, an innovative public relations agency specializing in online book promotion and social media marketing for authors. Visit her website at www.pumpupyourbook.com.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)