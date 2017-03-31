Friday, March 31, 2017

Sci-fi book about dogs launches Cobb 13-year-old’s career as author

In a way, Emily Rose Ross blames McDonald’s.

Or maybe she has McDonald’s to thank for the fact that at age 13, she’s a professional author. Her 218-page sci-fi fantasy book, “Blue’s Prophecy,” will officially be released on May 15 by TitleTown Publishing, based in Green Bay, Wis.

Back in fourth grade, Emily was “regularly dragged” to McDonald’s by her dad, Richard, for “homework time.” Emily would get her assignments done quickly, but her big brother had more schoolwork. Emily, often called Emmie, had to busy herself.

She did so by drawing pictures of dogs, then making up stories to go with them.

Read the rest of article at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
