Love Books? Free Books for Honest Reviews!

Inside the Book
Title: FIFO 50 STATESFifo’s been bitten by the travel bug! Digging up diamonds in Arkansas, looking for fossils in Kansas, enjoying a delicious bowl of gumbo in Louisiana, and even seeing a Broadway show in New York. America is an exciting place!
Author: Hayley Rose
Publisher: Flowered Press
Pages: 112
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
In Fifo’s second book, told in rhyme, Fifo dreams about visiting all 50 states. A colorful reference-like book, Fifo discovers the wonders each state has to offer. He learns along the way each state s capital, shape, flag, motto, and much, much more. The possibilities are endless! So, come along with Fifo and you ll soon discover the beauty of America one state to another.
Inside the Book
Title: GOSSAMER: THE CHRONICLES OF ELEDON BOOK 3Lady Alexin, Eledon’s Keeper of the Keys must continue to prove her powers when her grandmother, Lady Lestin and her friend, Lady Opaline of the Gossamer Elves are kidnapped by rebels and held for ransom. Alex attempts a daring rescue, only to discover that there is far more to this plot that she immediately suspected and the betrayal extends to the highest levels of the High Council of Elders.Threatened by rebel factions, suspected by Council members and under attack by deadly spiders, the young warrior has only her wits, her fighting skills and the powers of the Keys to help her. But will they be enough to save them all?
Author: Joni Parker
Publisher: Village Green LLC
Pages: 316
Genre: Epic Fantasy
Inside the Book
Title: DEADLY SPIRITS: A MAC MCCLELLAN MYSTERYWhen PI Mac McClellan’s girlfriend convinces him to join the Palmetto Paranormal Society, he becomes embroiled in a case of whooodunnit. The society president, while investigating an old hotel, is found dead at the foot of the stairwell, his neck broken. The man’s secretary and current squeeze stands horrified beside his body. Authorities rule the death an accident. Mac has doubts–no one heard the man tumbling down the stairs. Then the secretary dies in an apparent suicide. Two deaths in two paranormal investigations, and not a peep out of either victim. Mac suspects there’s more going on than a vengeful spirit. Book 4 in the Mac McClellan Mystery series, which began with Deadly Catch.
Author: E. Michael Helms
Publisher: Coffeetown/Camel Press
Pages: 250
Genre: Mystery
Inside the Book
Title: THE STRANGE WAYS OF PROVIDENCE IN MY LIFE: AN AMAZING HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR RESCUE STORYKrystyna Carmi’s childhood was full of happy moments in the family house. Her childhood was filled with friends, both Polish and Ukrainian girls, that played games with her. She attended a Ukrainian school, participated in school celebrations; she lived a normal, everyday life. In her memoire, published after many years of silence, Krystyna Carmi shows the history of her family and her life.
Author: Krystyna Carmi
Publisher: eBookPro
Pages: 220
Genre: Memoir
The book contains more than 100 pictures, taken by Krystyna’s father, a professional photographer, and sent it to their family in Israel before the war.
Krystyna was gifted with an amazing memory and as such was able to recall the atmosphere of those days, describing in details the appearance of a household; and if that wasn’t enough, Krystyna Carmi writes about something very rare, the smells she remembered from childhood. Walking with her on the streets of pre-war Obertyn, we get to know the Jews, the Ukrainians, and the Poles and the social and material conditions of their lives, as well as their names and surnames. Krystyna Carmi paints a psychological portrait of these people; she writes about how they dressed, what they ate, what their attitude towards others was, and above all, towards God. She writes about things seemingly trivial, however when looking back, they are incredibly significant.
But the happy childhood did not last long. The first days of war brought overall fear and panic, the entrance of Red Army soldiers to Obertyn, the arrest of Polish patriots, liquidation of Jewish shops, the gradual growth into a more difficult reality of occupation, the Hungarian army in Obertyn, Jews murdered by Ukrainians in the local towns, incredible photos of the members of the Jewish community, drowning in the Dniester by Ukrainians.
However, the worst was still ahead of the Jewish community in Obertyn and her family. First, the Germans, then the Kołomyja ghetto. She was with her parents as well as her maternal and paternal grandfathers. The life conditions in which Obertyn Jews had to live are described in the poem Molasa ”” Ghetto Sweets; she shows in a fictile, detailed way, psychophysical suffering caused by hunger.
People died in the ghetto because of hunger and physical exhaustion; their bodies were collected on a platform. These deaths do not escape the attention of a sensitive and suffering girl, who years later will write a poem with the title In Remembrance of Innocently Suffering People of Different Ages and Sexes from Kołomyja Ghetto; a picture of the platform will stay in her memory forever. “The open mouth and eyes of these human corpses have been hunting me all my life.”
Then she returned from the ghetto with her parents, and escaped from Obertyn, following by her sisters’ death, which she described in a very suggestive way in her poems: Black Kamionka Forest. Part I Testimony and Black Kamionka Forest. Part II Curse). Her parents’ death, hiding, hunger, thirst, fear for life, then indifference as time goes by because life is hard. It would be easier to part with the world, but The Strange Ways of Providence in her Life has chosen for her to live, to be. This is how you could present in short, the content of Krystyna Carmi’s memoire.
The memoire are interspersed with the cover of Doctor Markus Willbach, a friend of the Sorger family to emphasize the authenticity of Krystyna Carmi’s (maiden name: Sorger) memories as the images, situations, and events witnessed by her as a little girl coincide with Doctor Willbach’s account, an adult at that time.
Inside the Book
Title: DOG SITTERSWhen their friends take a cruise to Bermuda, strangers Hint Daniels and Jack Whitby are charged with looking after their friends’ dog. Then everything starts to go wrong…
Author: Rozsa Gaston
Publisher: Renaissance Editions
Pages: 272
Genre: Contemporary Romance/Romantic Comedy
In the leafy New York suburb of Bronxville, Hint is supposed to hand Percy off to Jack on day-five of the ten days their friends are away. But at the handoff, the dog ends up running away. Neither is willing to tell their friends the bad news that Percy is missing. Instead, they spend five frantic days desperately searching for the schnoodle, with wildly different ideas on how to go about it. Between Jack’s heavy-handed approach and Hint’s otherworldly style, their personalities clash. Before long they’re bickering furiously, even as romantic sparks fly.
Will Percy show up before his owners do? And what surprising discovery will Hint and Jack make while looking for him?
Inside the Book
Title: NO MORE MAGIC WANDSOnce upon a time there was a company that made magic wands, but when they were hacked all the magic in the world couldn’t prevent their data from being stolen. If that company had a chance for a clean start, what would they have done differently? The unlikely hero isn’t a security guy. She’s a business elf who makes it her mission to change the way her company does business from the top down.
Author: George Finney
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 130
Genre: Business/Leadership/Management/Cybersecurity/Technology
Most books on Cybersecurity are written for highly technical professionals, focus on specific compliance regulations, or are intended for reference. No More Magic Wands is different…it takes complex security concepts and puts them into practice in easy to read, relateable stories.
Inside the Book
Title: AVA MOSSThe story takes place in New York and is a romance and cozy mystery. The plot centers around Ava Moss who is feisty, funny, someone who planned her life all on her own never having enjoyed a family. At this time, Ava is determined to advance her career. When a friend at works gives her the birthday gift of a speed dating ticket, she meets someone she mistakes for one of her dates, and well, the plot goes from one twist to the next as Ava tries not to fall in love with her boss.
Author: Joss Landry
Publisher: Book Beatles Publishing Ltd.
Pages: 300
Genre: Romantic Cozy Mystery
Inside the Book
Title: SNICKETY DICKETY DOO (Book One)George, Fiona and Marni find a tin of bubbles, not just any ordinary bubbles but planets. The planets shrink the children and take them to faraway lands. The children have many exciting adventures and try not to let their secret be discovered.
Author: Danica-Lea Larcombe
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 90
Genre: Children’s Adventure
Inside the Book
Title: ABANDONED IN PARISDanica is on her second journey around the world, but this time she has a partner to contend with. Soon after they leave he turns nasty, threatening to leave her behind in London. In Amsterdam he gets her deliberately lost while negotiating canals on an old Dutch bicycle. She struggles with an insufficient map getting him lost in Toulouse in a camper-van that will not fit down the back streets. He decides to drive for three days solid from Bavaria to Portugal then kicks her out of the camper in France.
Author: Danica-Lea Larcombe
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 378
Genre: Travel Narrative
Forcibly walked to a Versailles train station, she sits in a daze on the train to Paris. Where will she stay? What should she do? With broken dreams, little money, no job to go back to, and her possessions scattered over Western Australia, can she pick up her life again?
She walks her luggage up and down the streets of Cambronne desperately trying to find accommodation for the weekend. Being high season she finally gets one night in a room so small she could not sit on the toilet. With one day to make plans where could she possibly go?
But if you knew Danica you would know that she has a huge inner strength and can achieve miracles. Overhearing a couple talk about Venice, Danica took this as a sign. She searched for an Internet cafe, booked a flight for the following morning and two nights at a Venice hostel. And so started the next chapter of her life.
Between discovering Italy, the United States, Alaska, Canada, and Costa Rica she rediscovers herself while regaining her confidence and zest for life.
Finally she gets transported back in time in Cuba where the opportunity for romance is everywhere. Between the horse trainer, the cabaret dancer and the cheeky tour guide, which one will take her fancy?
Inside the Book
Title: GILSome gifts come with a price.
Author: Darin Gibby
Publisher: Koehler Books
Pages: 301
Genre: Contemporary Fiction/Baseball
Twenty years before, high school coach Gil Gilbert gave up his dream to play professional baseball so he could marry his pregnant girlfriend, Keri. When he miraculously discovers that he can pitch with deadly accuracy and speed, he must choose between his successful career and comfortable family life or his chance to play with the Colorado Rockies during a player’s strike. Gil stuns the pitching staff with 100 mph fastballs and is offered a contract.
After joining the Rockies, the world soon learns that Gil is a supernatural phenomenon and the Rockies keep winning. But Gil soon faces stiff opposition, including a frivolous lawsuit, a father who feels his son’s calling to pitch is to save souls, and threats from the striking players. As the season progresses, Gil discovers that his unexpected gift is the result of a rare disease, and continuing to pitch may hasten his own death. While Keri supports his decision to keep playing, she is fearful about her husband’s bizarre health condition.
Gil must decide what price he is willing to pay to live his dream.
Inside the Book
Title: I WOULD, BUT MY DAMN MIND WON’T LET ME!Do you believe that life is unfair or that change is impossible? Are you unhappy and frustrated with your life? If you answered yes, you’re not alone! Teen Confidence Expert, Jacqui Letran, is here to show you a quick and easy path to a happier, healthier life. You can learn to create permanent changes for the better!
Author: Jacqui Letran
Publisher: A Healed Mind
Pages: 158
Genre: Youth/Nonfiction
Your past can cause you to believe that making positive improvements requires a miracle. In Letran’s award-winning book, I would, but my DAMN MIND won’t let me!, you will learn the simple steps to overcome your obstacles and struggles. Once you understand how your mind works, you will have the knowledge and power to take control of your thoughts and feelings. The power to challenge your old negative patterns and create the exact life you want is in your hands.
In this book, you will discover:
- How to challenge old negative beliefs and create positive new patterns
- How to stay calm and in control of even the most difficult situations
- How to keep unhealthy thoughts at bay and replace them with positive ones
- How to use the power of your mind to create the success you deserve
- How to create positive life experiences and much, much more!
Inside the Book
Title: THE SPIRIT OF LOVEThe Spirit of Love is a collection of short writings, poems and phrases written by a man, who took himself into some of the darkest and most destructive depths that one can go with drug and alcohol addictions back in his early twenties.
Author: Glen Bower & Edwina Beven
Publisher: Aurora House
Pages: 196
Genre: Spirituality/Poetry
The collection of writings contained within The Spirit of Love are the result of one man’s healing journey within himself and the deep questioning that has arisen from within it.
With the love, support and guidance of his dear friend Edwina, in helping to bring these writings from the handwritten scribbles on paper to how they are presented today, The Spirit of Love is a reminder that no matter how dark, desperate, alone, helpless or trapped one believes they may be, the sheer beauty of the perfection of life in its totality is silently and patiently living within us all, and its love is so powerful that it can heal anything that has come to pass.
Inside the Book
Title: KUNDALINI: AN UNTOLD STORYYou don’t have to be a monk to enter the ultimate realm of happiness! Yes, it’s true.
Author: Om Swami
Publisher: Black Lotus
Pages: 196
Genre: Philosophy/Nonfiction
In his book Kundalini – An Untold Story, Himalayan ascetic Om Swami unveils the enigmatic story of kundalini, the formless aspect of the Goddess, or your primordial energy.
With workable steps for awakening this energy source, the author explains the esoteric and practical meaning of kundalini and the seven chakras in his usual insightful and humorous style. These riveting anecdotes are based on his personal experience gained from years of intense meditation.
Take an awe-inspiring journey — something no other book on kundalini can offer — from the origins of kundalini all the way to Swami’s own sadhana in the modern age.
Inside the Book
Title: MAGICAL EYES: DAWN OF THE SANDA GIANT WHITE EAGLE, A CHARMED BOOK, AND A GIRL WITH SPECIAL POWERS…
Author: Jessica D'Agostini
Publisher: Friesen Press
Pages: 354
Genre: Juvenile Fiction/Fantasy/Magic
In a world where magic is feared, Princess Martina must be careful and conceal her magical talents—especially when her spiteful brother acts like a complete stranger. She finds a true friend in the peasant boy Enzo, and her secret seems safe. But when tragedy strikes the royal palace, Martina’s careful world is torn to pieces. If only brother and sister can work together, the collapsing kingdom might be saved from war and famine, vicious ralthors, and a tyrant king. But Prince Drago has secrets of his own, and a heart of wickedness that no amount of good magic can brighten.
Dark days cloud Brightalia, and only one last hope remains before total devastation. Can Martina and her friend defeat the evil that lurks throughout their land? Or are the days of their beloved kingdom over forever? Only one thing is certain—time is running out…
Link to Book Trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fPn9ZUQMNE
Inside the Book
Title: COMBATTING FEARHow far would you go to save a child that wasn’t yours?
Author: Sandy Vaile
Publisher: Crimson Romance
Pages: 171
Genre: Romantic Suspense/Thriller
Mild-mannered kindergarten teacher, Neve Botticelli, leads a double life. At home with her paranoid father, she is a combat trained survivalist who lives off-the-grid.
When self-made billionaire, Micah Kincaid, storms into town in search of his four-year-old son, Rowan, he’s pushy, entitled, and stands for everything Neve despises.
But something far more sinister than a cheating estranged wife, is lurking in rural Turners Gully, and it has its sights set on little Rowan’s inheritance. It turns out there is one thing Micah and Neve can agree on, and that’s keeping Rowan safe.
As they work together to free Rowan, they glimpse beneath one another’s guises. Falling in love could be even more dangerous than hunting deadly criminals.