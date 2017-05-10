Rik's Book Trailer Blast!

About the Book:
Title: RIK’S
Author: dhtreichler
Publisher: Independent
Pages: 483
Genre: Thriller
“The entire affair began with sheep brains and falafel -- Saddam Hussein's favorite dish.”
It is 1990 and in Baghdad two lovers are separated by the impending First Gulf War. CIA operative Rik Bogart is desperately seeking television correspondent Ingrid Johannson -- but is instead picked up by Saddam’s Secret Police and thrown into Abu Graib -- the Prison of the Dead. Ten years later, he must make a fateful decision after finally reuniting with her -- one that may keep them apart forever. How far would YOU go for your true love?
This heart-pounding thriller is written by a former international defense contractor who brings incredible realism and arresting insights into the days leading up to Saddam’s invasion of neighboring Kuwait, and provides a chilling account of life inside the infamous Prison of the Dead.
"It's as much a love story as it is a runaway thriller." Midwest Book Review
Despite the blood flowing from my side and my exhausted condition, we wrestled for control of the weapon.I rolled him over, coming up on top, and pinned him to the ground as we continued to wrestle for control of the Glock. I pushed his arm down to my left, held his arm with my left hand and punched him in the face, which loosened his grip just enough. I gained control of the gun. Now Tariq stared down the barrel of his own weapon with me on top of him.“So this is the end, my friend?” Tariq asked as he looked beyond the barrel pointed at his head.“No, Tariq, this is just the beginning. The ring?”Tariq nodded in understanding and held his hand up for me to remove my Academy class ring, which I did and slipped it into my pocket.
As a defense contractor, award-winning screenwriter and novelist, dhtreichler has wandered the world, visiting garden spots and more. Having lived and worked with our intelligence agents and soldiers, witnessing the conflicts and the turmoil of recent decades, he paints vivid backdrops for his stories. Like him, the men and women he portrays attempt to make sense of our fast-changing world. He has held a lifelong interest in the profound influence of rapidly changing technology on our lives and relationships. Exploring that power (what has changed and what might come) forms an insightful theme of his novels. His stories also reflect the universal desires and fears of real people everywhere.