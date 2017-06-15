Book Feature: Logan's Light by Dale Mayer

Welcome to Logan's Light, book 6 in Heroes for Hire, reconnecting readers with the unforgettable men from SEALs of Honor in a new series of action-packed, page turning romantic suspense that fans have come to expect from USA TODAY Bestselling author Dale Mayer.
Logan heads to Boston on an intel mission. His investigation plunges him and his partner into the deep dark world of human trafficking.
The last thing Alina remembers is having coffee at the cafe in the hospital where she works. She awakes tied up in a strange apartment. Her world as she knew it gone…possibly forever.
Now they're on the run together. Time is against them. There's a quota to be made, and the traffickers aren't going to let Alina go if they can help it.
Unfortunately, she's not the only victim. The hunt is on…for the traffickers and their other victims…before it's too late.
Dale Mayer is a USA Today bestselling author best known for her Psychic Visions and Family Blood Ties series. Her contemporary romances are raw and full of passion and emotion (Second Chances, SKIN), her thrillers will keep you guessing (By Death series), and her romantic comedies will keep you giggling (It's a Dog's Life and Charmin Marvin Romantic Comedy series).
She honors the stories that come to her - and some of them are crazy and break all the rules and cross multiple genres!
To go with her fiction, she also writes nonfiction in many different fields with books available on resume writing, companion gardening and the US mortgage system. She has recently published her Career Essentials Series. All her books are available in print and ebook format.
To find out more about Dale and her books, visit her at http://www.dalemayer.com. Or connect with her online with Twitter at www.twitter.com/dalemayer and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dalemayer.author. If you like Dale Mayer's books and are interested in joining her street team, sign up here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/402384989872660/
