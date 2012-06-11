{{{ Author Interview }}} Bella Andre Author of The Sullivans Boxed Set @bellaandre





About the Book:

Title: The Sullivans Boxed Set Books 1-3

Author: Bella Andre

Publisher: Oak Press, LLC

Pages: 662

Genre: Contemporary Romance





"Not since Nora Roberts has anyone been able to write a big family romance series with every book as good as the last! Bella Andre never disappoints!" Revolving Bookcase Reviews



THE LOOK OF LOVE





As a successful photographer who frequently travels around the world, Chase Sullivan has his pick of beautiful women, and whenever he's home in San Francisco, one of his seven siblings is usually up for causing a little fun trouble. Chase thinks his life is great just as it is--until the night he finds Chloe and her totaled car on the side of the road in Napa Valley. Not only has he never met anyone so lovely, both inside and out, but he quickly realizes she has much bigger problems than her damaged car. Soon, he is willing to move mountains to love--and protect--her, but will she let him?



FROM THIS MOMENT ON

For thirty-six years, Marcus Sullivan has been the responsible older brother, stepping in to take care of his seven siblings after their father died when they were children. But when the perfectly ordered future he's planned for himself turns out to be nothing but a lie, Marcus needs one reckless night to shake free from it all.



Nicola Harding is known throughout the world by only one name - Nico - for her catchy, sensual pop songs. Only, what no one knows about the twenty-five year old singer is that her sex-kitten image is totally false. After a terrible betrayal by a man who loved fame far more than he ever loved her, she vows not to let anyone else get close enough to find out who she really is...or hurt her again. Especially not the gorgeous stranger she meets at a nightclub, even though the hunger - and the sinful promises - in his dark eyes make her want to spill all her secrets.



CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE

Gabe Sullivan risks his life every day as a firefighter in San Francisco. But after learning a brutal lesson about professional boundaries, he knows better than to risk his heart to his fire victims ever again. Especially the brave mother and daughter he saved from a deadly apartment fire...and can't stop thinking about.



Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I began as a songwriter and musician — I wrote songs and played shows from when I was a little girl up until my late twenties. And then, one day I got an idea for a book and pulled out a notebook to start writing it down. Three months later, I had written my first book (which is now published as Sparks Fly under my pen name Lucy Kevin). I first got the idea for the Sullivan series in 2009. I absolutely love what I do, and haven’t looked back since! <3 p="">





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



First, remember you aren’t alone! It’s really important to have a good team behind you. I have an amazing team of editors, proofers and digital file producers. I work with great bloggers and marketing professionals and I also have the love and support of my family. Everyone thinks “indie publishing” means being independent, but it’s not the case at all. While you get to be in charge of your own career and your own vision, you also work with lots of great people to put your book out there!



And second, remember that in the end, it’s all about the book. How much you love writing what you’re writing matters. Plus, you’ve got to do the work every day by getting the words down.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?



I’ve so enjoyed self-publishing and I’ve been lucky to have the most wonderful fans with me every step of the way. There are so many things that go into success, but I think my focus and determination to write the books I love writing and that my fans want to read – along with having the best readers in the world – have been the biggest pros of self-publishing for me.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





The biggest surprise has been how much my books have been embraced by readers all over the world. It’s such a thrill to have such wonderful, enthusiastic readers in so many countries! I love all the different covers, which are all so beautiful. And I love getting fan mail in other languages. I’m always so touched that people take the time to write to me to let me know that my books have touched their hearts or made them smile.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I’m busy writing the next installments of the Sullivans, Married in Malibu , the Morrisons and the Maverick Billionaires series. The next Sullivan, You Do Something To Me, just went on pre-order. It will be available October 11!





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



I can write anywhere, anytime. And I usually listen to the same song over and over while writing each book.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I’ve always been such a big romance reader. When I was a teenager I would read until two in the morning with the lights under the covers. Romance has always been my genre, and now I love offering my own stories for readers to enjoy. I truly believe that true love conquers all!





Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Each and every day, I am so thankful to my readers all over the world who have welcomed my Sullivans, Morrisons, and Mavericks onto their eReaders and into their hearts. Hearing how much my stories have come to mean to them is what keeps me going each and every day. I love writing, but I love even more how much of a difference I’ve been able to make through my stories! Thank you for having me today!



