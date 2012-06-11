Interview with Steven Bentley, author of Poor No More: An American Dream

Title: Poor No More

Author: Steven Bentley, MD

Publisher: iUniverse

Genre: Biography/Autobiography

Format: Ebook

Now retired, author Dr. Steven Bentley was a successful emergency physician. But his path in life wasn't always an easy one. In Poor No More-An American Dream, he shares his story of how he survived a rare birth defect, abject poverty, an alcoholic mother, a KKK father, an abusive children's home, and a cruel step-mother.

This memoir tells how Bentley emerged from a difficult childhood and adolescence to practice ER medicine during a time of enormous change in the field and how he developed a lifelong love affair with his chosen profession. He discusses how he found it gratifying to apply his medical knowledge and to impact someone's life for the better. He relays a host of stories from both his personal and professional life, detailing the trials and tribulations and the challenges and rewards.

Poor No More-An American Dream describes Bentley's journey to escape his roots and become a successful doctor in America. It tells about one man who lived in and through some interesting times.

How did you come up with the title of your book?



I originally started my medical career simply to escape the severe poverty of my youth. To my surprise, I later found that I truly enjoyed being a doctor and having the knowledge and skill to help people during whatever health crisis they were experiencing.



What is your writing environment like?



Just a small study room with a computer.



What are some of the best tools available today for writers?



There is an excellent program on Word for writers.



What inspires you to write?



I truly wanted to share my story, with the hope that it may, in some way, help others in their struggle. I also wanted to tell a portion of my brother's story.



Did you learn anything while writing this book?



Just that it has been a very long journey and that it was very painful to think about certain episodes, while writing the book.



What is your favorite quality about yourself?



Never really thought about it, but I suppose it is the ability to adapt and thrive, in spite of the circumstances.