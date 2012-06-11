Book Feature: Home Coming by Charles Lansford and Irene Nickerson





Title: Home Coming

Author: Charles Lansford and Irene Nickerson

Publisher: XLibrisUS

Genre: Coming of Age

Format: Ebook

Homecoming is that surreal feeling that a soldier has when he has returned home. For our heroes, each is facing new challenges, hopes, and fears. Ti is worried about what the shape-shifter major told him. He wonders what other secrets might be hiding in the shadows and what dangers they might hold for his family. Beary and Crew have returned home to build a new warship to face the growing threat to the Bearilian Federation. It is one that is pointed directly at his family like a dagger to his throat. Angelina and Octavious have discovered that old enemies have joined in the vendetta against their family. Old secrets may surface. Old threats may appear. All the pieces are now in place. It has been a month since everyone has returned.













