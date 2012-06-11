Q&A: 'The Rehabilitation of Master Dillon' P Nelson @pnelsonwrites

P Nelson has just started her journey in Erotic Romance this year with her debut novel Take My hand. The Rehabilitation of Master Dillon is a prequel novel to Take My Hand focusing on the character of Master Dillon. Nelson calls Vancouver her hometown and is married with one young daughter. At 6.00 pm most days she can be found with a G&T in one hand and either her daughter or a good book in the other.





Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I first came up with the idea to write The Rehabilitation of Master Dillon after I finished my debut erotica novel Take My Hand. I decided I had this really interesting character, Master Dillon, and a whole backstory that readers might find interesting. I went to work on a novella outlining his struggles to overcome his anxiety. The novella came together really nicely and I think readers will appreciate the BDSM story from the Dom perspective.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This book really flowed for me and I think when you read it, you’ll see what I mean. I really had the whole story in the back of my head and because I already have a solid idea about where this character is going in the future and why he goes there, it made this section of his story fairly enjoyable to write. Not all of my stories are like this. Sometimes I feel like I’m pulling my hair out trying to get the characters into the position I need them to be in.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I’m self published and I never looked for a publisher or an agent. Romance/ erotica is one of the most popular genres to write in and I thought it was important to get my work out there and watch the response. I have found the process to be very rewarding, but I hesitate to take all the credit. I have a wonderful editor who I have worked with on all of my manuscripts as well as a dedicated cover designer who I keep reminding to keep it sexy but tasteful! Along with my beta readers, it actually takes quite a few people to be self-published!





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





At the moment I’m working on an erotica mystery thriller stand alone manuscript. I needed a break from the folks at The Doms of the Cage, but I will be starting a novella for the series in late autumn entitled What We’re Meant To Be. I have quite an ambitious publishing schedule of four to five books next year so I really need to keep on top of my work. This includes a couple of novellas with the remaining being full-length books for The Doms of the Cage series.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





There are a lot of themes crashing through The Rehabilitation of Master Dillon and most of them are really uncomfortable topics for some people. The issue of the importance of informed consent is a huge theme in all of my works so far as well as speaking with your partner about their needs and yours. Maybe there is a bit of a message that porn stars are people too. I have always found it fascinating how adult performers occupy the space neither here nor there. What I mean is that they have an attraction, an appeal of the forbidden. They are likely not sought as a neighbor, yet are very much in public view. Their entertainment is craved yet their real presence can be shunned. There have been several dialogues and documentaries in mainstream media covering these topics. I think it’s a good place to start looking at the re-humanization of people who have sex in front of the camera.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





I wanted to thank everyone who has bought a pre-release copy of The Rehabilitation of Master Dillon. It has really helped me struggle along writing the next installment of the series knowing there are people willing to read it! The next full-length book in the series The Heart of the Matter is to be released on 17th November. Lastly, I love hearing from readers and always try my best to respond to any queries. Please keep them coming.









About the Book:

Title: THE REHABILITATION OF MASTER DILLON

Author: P Nelson

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 102

Genre: Erotic Romance/BDSM



BOOK BLURB:

The Rehabilitation of Master Dillon is another prequel novella to my debut novel Take My Hand. It would probably be beneficial to read Take My Hand first, but honestly, I think you can enjoy it as a stand alone.





Master Dillon is the resident porn star of the cage and at one time was the most famous Dom in the industry. Unfortunately, accusations of abuse by his former full time submissive and fellow adult performer threaten to ruin his career. More than this, Dillon is deeply affected by the idea he might have been abusing his former sub during their Dom/sub relationship and goes through a crisis of conscious.





Luckily for Master Dillon, his friends at The Cage, the most exclusive BDSM club in Vancouver, are more than willing to get Dillon back into his leather pants and spanking subs asses. The newly hired shrink of The Cage, Calla Jones guides Master Dillon through the steps he needs to get his confidence as a dominant partner back.





He is well on his way to recovery when his former submissive and accuser comes back into his life and threatens to take everything from Dillon once and for all.





