Book Blast: The Employee Millionaire by H.J. Hammas
Title: The Employee Millionaire
Author: H.J. Chammas
Publisher: PartridgeSingapore
Genre: Business/Economics
Format: Ebook
A No-nonsense real estate investment workbook for the employee side hustler tired of the 9-5 looking for a practical step-by-step process to build wealth while they workAn A to Z guide on how to acquire a portfolio of rental properties that will build wealth with every month that passes. Anyone considering investing in rental properties should begin by reading this book."- RICHARD DUNCAN, Author, Economist a and Publisher of Macro Watch."To help you obtain financial freedom while reducing risk, read The Employee Millionaire - an enabling guide to achieving your goals through discipline and great self-leadership."- BRENDA BENCE, Award-Winning Author and Top 10 Executive Coach worldwide.I can strongly recommend this book to every person (employee) starting out in life and wishing to know basics of personal financial planning. It's an easy read, with simple lessons and easy-to-apply tools."NANDU NANDKISHORE, Fortune 100 CEO. Former CEO Nestlé Nutrition. Angel Investor. “The Employee Millionaire offers a proven methodology for creating wealth through real estate.”- THEDA DAVIDS-MULLER, UAE Advisor, Mentor, Visionary EntrepreneurIn 2008, thousands of people lost their jobs...For H.J. Chammas, it was a wake up call to escape the financial uncertainty of a paycheck to paycheck struggle of being an employee...It was time for Chammas time to take charge of his life...Chammas, took charge of an uncertain financial future by investing in rental properties while he was still working...He soon ditched the day job and went from employee to millionaire real estate investor. In this workbook he brings you the step-by-step processes he used to build his investment property fortune, while working!
How Can This Workbook Help Me?In this detailed workbook you'll work through step-by-step processes to plan your real estate investing strategy. Learn how to:- evaluate the current state of your finances;- overcome limiting beliefs about money and investing;- set personal objectives to achieve financial freedom; and- think and operate like a seasoned real estate investor.
How Is This Book DifferentIf you plan on buying, owning, and managing rental properties, you'll get a practical step-by-step plan that you wont find in other books. From identifying and closing deals, getting approved for loans, renting out properties, dealing with tenants, and capitalizing on opportunities, this book will challenge how you've always looked at life, finances, investments, and real estate.Every other book out there is for those already with experience in real estate investing...This book is different because it will give you all the steps you need, regardless, if this is the first time you've considered buying an investment property, or you have just considered rental property investing as a way to build wealth.
PURCHASE HERE
H.J. Chammas is a self-made "Employee Millionaire" who has achieved financial freedom by investing in rental properties throughout Asia, Dubai and Europe. With over 10 years of real estate industry and investing experience, as well as property management, he brings forward a blueprint for real estate investing in a simple and clear manner.
He is the founder and CEO of the Employee Millionaire, a company that empowers employees to achieve financial freedom and become millionaires with real estate investing.
