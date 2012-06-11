Summer Reading Spotlight: The Summer Retreat by Sheila Roberts @_sheila_roberts #summer #amreading

C eleste Jones had kissed so many frogs looking for her prince, she should have turned green and grown warts on her lips. But she’d finally gotten it right in the man department. Emerson Willis was strong and smart. And sexy. Masculine and excitingly alpha. And a spectacular dancer. And sexy. And a cop. Did it get any sexier than that? They’d been together a year, and what a great year it had been. He’d spent so much time at her place, he might as well have moved in, but he felt it wouldn’t look good, with her being a teacher and all. As if first-graders knew anything about the birds and the bees or cared what their teacher did in her off hours. As if anyone cared what anyone did with anyone else these days. It had been sweet of him to think of that, though, and she loved him all the more for it.





Still, why not make what they had official since it was so great? “We’re having a good time,” he was always saying. “Relax and enjoy the ride.”





She could do that. Spring had come, and she was looking ahead to a summer of off-roading, trips to Eastern Washington to visit the wineries, hitting the The Summer Retreat, Sheila Roberts



