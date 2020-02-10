100 Dates and a Wedding by Stephanie F. Tumba #romance #bookfeature #bookspotlight

The film ended, we left the cinema. The atmosphere was still so strained that I allowed myself to take a cigarette (something I have never done upon a date).

Chris asked, "Can I have a cigarette? I need to relax now, I am still fuming."

I replied a bit reassured, "Indeed."

I gave him one, and we both lit up.

A few seconds later, a guy came and asked for a cigarette. He sounded French and really friendly, but I did not even have the time to respond and chat with him. Chris took him by the neck and shouted, spitting in his face, his eyes full of anger, "Do you think that this lady has an off-licence shop?"

I couldn’t believe it! Not again! “Leave him alone, please Chris! You’re scaring me. Why do you act like that?”

"This son of a bitch doesn't respect ladies," screamed Chris, his eyes infused with raging nerves, and he kicked the poor French guy, who collapsed head-first on the floor – all for a cigarette. I was horrified and frozen. A few tourists passed by, horrified by the ordeal. The French guy ran away, surely beating Usain Bolt’s athletic world record.





Utterly mortified, I burst, “I'm leaving! You’re nuts! I can’t take it anymore!" I started running towards the road to get a taxi.





“Valérie, Valérie! I am so sorry! Please wait! I like you.” He caught my arm and kissed me awkwardly. The kiss wasn't reciprocated.











