100 Dates and a Wedding by Stephanie F. Tumba #romance #bookfeature #bookspotlight
100 DATES AND A WEDDING
By Stephanie F. Tumba
Romance
100 Dates & a Wedding recounts Valérie’s love affair in London and shares the lessons she has learned. She tells about her worst experiences and the lessons she learned from them. His disappointments, his joys and his own ambiguities are shared without concession.
But the questions that every woman asks herself are the following: how to manage her love life after a divorce? Or how to handle a breakup after a long relationship? How to believe in love again after being disappointed? And between the rules of English love, the long-awaited text messages, the misunderstood messages, the expected loves, the over-interpreted words and the language barrier, Valérie experienced incomprehension and shock. cultural in all its splendor. And finally, somewhere between appointments, Hello / Goodbye and Shots Ass, Valerie finds love.
100 Dates & a Wedding is a romantic diary that will make you laugh heartily; it is full of raw emotions and a testament to the Garbage culture we live in today. But beware! 100 Dates & a Wedding does not criticize men, he spreads an inspiring message through Valérie’s dates: you have to kiss some frogs before finding Prince Charming!
Amazon U.S. → https://www.amazon.com/dp/1073571890
Amazon France → https://www.amazon.fr/dp/1073571890
The film ended, we left the cinema. The atmosphere was still so strained that I allowed myself to take a cigarette (something I have never done upon a date).
Chris asked, "Can I have a cigarette? I need to relax now, I am still fuming."
I replied a bit reassured, "Indeed."
I gave him one, and we both lit up.
A few seconds later, a guy came and asked for a cigarette. He sounded French and really friendly, but I did not even have the time to respond and chat with him. Chris took him by the neck and shouted, spitting in his face, his eyes full of anger, "Do you think that this lady has an off-licence shop?"
I couldn’t believe it! Not again! “Leave him alone, please Chris! You’re scaring me. Why do you act like that?”
"This son of a bitch doesn't respect ladies," screamed Chris, his eyes infused with raging nerves, and he kicked the poor French guy, who collapsed head-first on the floor – all for a cigarette. I was horrified and frozen. A few tourists passed by, horrified by the ordeal. The French guy ran away, surely beating Usain Bolt’s athletic world record.
Utterly mortified, I burst, “I'm leaving! You’re nuts! I can’t take it anymore!" I started running towards the road to get a taxi.
“Valérie, Valérie! I am so sorry! Please wait! I like you.” He caught my arm and kissed me awkwardly. The kiss wasn't reciprocated.
Since Stéphanie Tumba’s been a kid, she always had an overflowing Imagination with a slight tendency to hyperactivity. Today, business lady by day and writer by night, she has always read and written songs, poems, or stories sometimes short, sometimes long, sometimes comical, occasionally sarcastic and sometimes dark & suicidal, depending on her mood, the music she has in her mind, the people she met and the amount of alcohol drunk on the day.
She strives to achieve a life that is balanced between her business interests, the projects and causes she is passionate about, and her friends and family.
Recently, we are thrilled to announce that she has released her first novel called 100 Dates and a Wedding and is now available on Amazon and other platforms.
www.100datesandawedding.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/100datesandawedding.com
