Book Feature: God Loves Messed Up People by Gene Heil

Inside the Book:





Title: God Loves Messed Up People

Author: Gene Heil

Genre: CoDependency/Self-Help

Format: Ebook/Paperback





Gene Heil spent his life in service to God and his country. He spent 20 years in the military and dedicated his life to the Lord. Heil is an ordained minister, and served as an elder in the church, took part in prison outreach, and devoted himself to prayer. He desires to see lives changed.





Purchase Here





Tour Schedule