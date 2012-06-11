Book Feature: God Loves Messed Up People by Gene Heil
Inside the Book:
Title: God Loves Messed Up People
Author: Gene Heil
Genre: CoDependency/Self-Help
Format: Ebook/Paperback
Gene Heil spent his life in service to God and his country. He spent 20 years in the military and dedicated his life to the Lord. Heil is an ordained minister, and served as an elder in the church, took part in prison outreach, and devoted himself to prayer. He desires to see lives changed.
Purchase Here
Tour Schedule
Monday, May 17
Book featured at As the Pages Turn
Interviewed at Lover of Literature
Tuesday, May 18
Interviewed at The Book Czar
Book featured at Literal Exposure
Wednesday, May 19
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf
Interviewed at Voodoo Princess
Thursday, May 20
Book featured at The Writer's Life
Interviewed at The Dark Phantom
Friday, May 21
Book featured at The Literary Nook
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound
Monday, May 24
Book featured at Read My First Chapter
Book featured at Pimp That Character
Tuesday, May 25
Book featured at Read Between the Ink
Book featured at A Book Lover
Wednesday, May 26
Book featured at C'est La T
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla
Thursday, May 27
Book featured at Pump Up Your Book Virtual Book Club
Book featured at My Bookish Pleasures
Friday, May 28
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity
Interviewed at Straight From the Author's Mouth
Leave a Comment