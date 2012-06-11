Book Feature: Patti Cake by Donielle Ingersoll

Inside the Book:













Title: Patti Cake

Author: Donielle Ingersoll

Publisher: iUniverse

Genre: Inspirational Romance

Format: Ebook





All Patti Murray asked the Lord for was help in finding a God-fearing husband who would be a good provider for her and the family she hoped to raise. Oh, and if he were tall, dark, and handsome, that wouldnt be so bad either. Aside from this goal, she wanted to continue to grow her cake decorating business. This would give her the opportunity to exercise her unique creative talent and earn a little money on the side while being a full-time mommy. However, when one of her exquisite wedding cakes comes to the attention of a national celebrity, Patti is suddenly thrust into the exotic world of the rich and famous and a whole new chance for romance. Was this Gods plan all along?



Author Donielle Ingersolls Patti Cake: An Inspirational Romance, ventures into the world of this witty cake decorator as she has humorous encounters with a tall dark stranger. Enter her kitchen and watch as she creates her magical cake creations. Join her as she tries to fit into the dazzling world of the elite. Youll empathize with her as she struggles with intense, conflicting emotions as secrets from her deep, dark past come bubbling to the surface. And be with Patti as she makes the decision to marry for love or love and money.



Youll be able to create your own versions of Pattis delectable desserts because Patti Cake: An Inspirational Romance includes recipes. Enjoy them as you follow Patti on her journey to find love.





Purchase Here

Meet the Author:

Donielle Ingersoll was gifted with a double portion of creativity and an active imagination. Located in the western portion of the United States, this author brings a unique view of God’s guidance in our lives to readers who love spiritual romance and adventure. Sometimes it is good to see life through the eyes of others.

