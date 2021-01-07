📚 Up Close & Personal with 'Erica Rosen MD Trilogy' Deven Greene & Giveaway! @dgreenauthor #upcloseandpersonal

Fiction writer Deven Greene lives in the San Francisco Bay area. Ever since childhood, Deven has been interested in science. After receiving a doctorate in biochemistry, she went to medical school and trained as a pathologist. She worked for several decades in that field before starting to write fiction. Deven incorporates elements of medicine or science in most of her writing. She has published several short stories. Her debut novel, Unnatural , is the first book of the Erica Rosen MD Trilogy, and was released in January 2021. Unwitting , released in October 2021 , is the second Erica Rosen MD novel. Unforeseen is the final book in the Trilogy.

On Writing…

When I was much younger, I loved to read and write fiction. However, my education got in the way as I got older, and I slowly gave up writing. About ten years ago, having graduate school, medical school, and years of medical practice behind me, I decided to take up writing fiction again. With my background and interest in biochemistry and medicine, medical suspense was the obvious genre of choice.

To prepare, I read books and attended conferences on writing. At some point, I decided it was time to put all my newfound knowledge to work, and I began to write my first novel. I haven’t published that book yet, but I’ve been writing ever since, and I still attend lectures and read about writing.

My first fiction publication was a short story called Desperate Measures. I was ecstatic when I received a $25 check for it. Although I spend most of my writing time penning novels, I continue to write short stories and someday may publish a collection.

I believe that with each book I read and each lecture I attend, I improve incrementally as a writer.

On Being Published…

When I started to write fiction, I kept it a secret from all but my relatives and closest friends because I was afraid people would view my new endeavor as silly and doomed to fail. The first time I was published (outside of the boring world of scientific papers), I was overjoyed. Now that I have published the Erica Rosen MD Trilogy, I am more forthcoming about my new writing career. Recently, several times when people asked me what I do, I answered that I’m a writer. I enjoy talking about my Erica Rosen MD Trilogy and getting people interested.

On Publishing Industry…

The publishing industry is constantly changing. For writers, I believe it is overall a negative transformation. On the one hand, everyone has the opportunity to self-publish, so every writer has a chance to be a published author. On the other hand, however, the big publishers have become very wary about taking a chance on a new author. Without the support of a large publisher, getting the attention of readers is difficult for new writers.

I spent a small amount of time pursuing the large publisher route but had no luck with that. I realized I needed to take a different path: either self-publish or find a small publisher. I chose to be published by a small publisher. For me, it was the right decision as I wanted to have the backing of a publisher and didn’t want to spend time putting together all the components needed to publish a book. Although my royalties are a lower percentage of sales using a publisher, I had no up-front costs and have probably sold more books using this route than I would have if I were self-published. I haven’t regretted my decision.

On Marketing…

Marketing has been challenging for me and is my least favorite aspect of being an author. I have done virtual book tours, giveaways of my ebooks, and established a website. I have Twitter and Instagram accounts, but they haven’t garnered much traction, probably at least in part because I’m not very active on them. Now that it looks like businesses are opening up again following the COVID shutdown, I hope to do author events in bookstores and other venues.

On Goals and Dreams…

My goal is to keep writing and develop as large a fan base as possible. I hope to attract readers who are curious like me and who are interested in suspense and science. I plan to go back to the first novel I wrote but never published and get it ready for publication. Like many authors, I’d love to see my stories adapted for film.

I would advise aspiring authors to start writing! I’ve learned that there are readers for every sort of well-written book. Also, no book, even if well-written, appeals to everyone. Don’t be discouraged if some people don’t like what you’ve written. Write for people who do appreciate your type of writing.