🔥The Sound of Violet Book and Movie #TheSoundofViolet

Desperate to find a soulmate, Shawn goes on one awkward date after another until he encounters the alluring Violet. He starts dating her, but his autism and trusting nature keep him from realizing that she’s actually a prostitute.

Shawn thinks he’s found a potential wife while Violet thinks she’s found a ticket out of her trapped life. This funny and dramatic award-winning story takes all kinds of twists and turns and has been adapted into a major motion picture.

From the acclaimed novel comes a romantic comedy about a man who thinks he found his soulmate, but his autism keeps him from realizing she’s a prostitute looking for a ticket out of her trapped life.

While the novel takes place in New York City, the movie has been relocated to Seattle. The movie first played in movie theaters and is now available to stream, on Blu-ray and DVD.

Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XFWuV6Sv7E

“Bold and engaging. A more serious take on Pretty Woman” – Film Threat

“Well written & deeply moving. Full of heart. Charmingly quirky. Very touching. Needs to be told.” – Filmbook

“The Sound of Violet is worth hearing out.” – Phil on Film

“Entertaining soul-searching & thoughtful.” – Dove Reviews

“Hopeful, welcome and commendable. Thomas and Cleary are beautiful together” – Every Movie Has a Lesson

“One of my favorite movies of the year!” – Sala De Cine

Allen Wolf has won multiple awards as an author and filmmaker. He is also the host of the popular Navigating Hollywood podcast where he interviews film and TV professionals about what it takes to thrive in entertainment.

He married his Persian princess, and they are raising their kids in Los Angeles. Allen loves traveling around the world and hearing people’s life stories. He is an avid fan of Disneyland. Allen wrote, directed, and produced the feature film adaption of The Sound of Violet, which is now available on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Blu-ray, or DVD.

