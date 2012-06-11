📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Mercy's Peril' Virginia Barlow #AuthorInterview

Virginia Barlow has been a dreamer her whole life. She loves reading, traveling, and roses. She will dive headfirst into any romance she can get her hands on in any genre. Although her first love is Regency Romance and always will be. Something about the era calls to her soul like a siren’s song rising from the depths. She writes richly layered historical romance infused with intrigue, drawing readers into worlds of aristocratic scandal, hidden bargains, dangerous desire, and women who refuse to remain pawns in other people’s games. Her heroines are intelligent, resilient, and quietly defiant; her heroes carry honor, guilt, and a capacity for devotion that cuts deep. Beneath the silk gowns and rigid rules of society, Virginia’s stories explore freedom, longing, and the cost of choosing one’s own heart. Known for her sensual yet elegant prose, Virginia favors emotional tension over excess, intimate moments over spectacle, and romance that simmers before it ignites. Her work often weaves together family secrets, shadowed power brokers, and high-stakes love, where a single kiss can be as dangerous as a duel. The most important thing in Virginia’s life is her family, and spending time with them. When she is not bouncing a grandbaby in her arms or handing out popsicles, she is writing and dreaming up her next story. Virginia has published sixteen romance novels with another two on the way and has half a dozen more circling inside her head, eager to make their debut. Her latest book, Mercy’s Peril, is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit her website at www.virginia-barlow.com. Connect with her on these social networks: X

Mercy’s Peril offers Civil War drama and historical western romance. Which of these was the most challenging for you to write about?

The Civil War elements were the most challenging, without question. Writing romance allows me to lean into emotion, intimacy, and connection, but weaving in the weight of war required a different kind of responsibility. I wanted to honor the trauma, loss, and moral complexity of the era without overwhelming the love story. Balancing authentic historical pain with hope and healing was delicate and deeply meaningful.

Which of the characters from Mercy’s Peril do you most closely identify with and why?

I identify most with Mercy. Her resilience, her determination to protect those she loves, and her refusal to let her past define her future resonate with me on a very personal level. Mercy carries quiet strength. The kind that grows from endurance rather than bravado, and I think many women will recognize pieces of themselves in her journey.

What do you think sets Mercy’s Peril apart from other books of the same genre?

At its heart, Mercy’s Peril is not just a romance. It’s a story about survival, secrets, and the cost of loyalty. The emotional stakes run just as high as the romantic ones. I weave mystery, danger, and layered backstories into the love story, so readers aren’t just watching two people fall in love. They’re uncovering truths, facing consequences, and watching wounded souls learn to trust again.

Surprise me. What is something that happens in the book that would make my mouth drop without giving too much away?

Without spoiling anything, I’ll say this: a revelation comes to light that completely redefines what one of the main characters thought they knew about their family, and their own past. It’s the kind of moment that makes you stop, reread the page, and whisper, Wait… what? It changes everything moving forward.

What season does your book take place?

The story unfolds primarily in winter and into early spring. I love that transitional season, when the air shifts, tensions rise, and change feels inevitable. It mirrors the emotional arc of the characters beautifully.

What location does your book take place?

Mercy’s Peril is set primarily in post-Civil-War New York and Richmond, Virginia. These locations allowed me to explore both the physical and emotional aftermath of the war, from rebuilding lives to confronting long-buried secrets. The contrast between the two settings adds depth and texture to the story.

Do you think writing a historical western romance is more complex than writing books of other genres?

Absolutely. You’re not just telling a love story. You are stepping into another world entirely. Every detail matters: language, customs, social rules, and historical accuracy. At the same time, you have to make the characters feel modern in their emotional truth so readers can connect with them. It’s a beautiful challenge, but it demands both research and heart.

What’s next for you?

I’m continuing to build out the world of the Calhan Brides series, diving deeper into interconnected stories, secrets, and romances. Each book reveals more about the larger tapestry of the family and their pasts. I am always dreaming up new historical worlds. because once you fall in love with writing history and romance together, it’s impossible to stop.