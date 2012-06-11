🔥 Virtual Book Tour: New Spiritual Self-Help Book! The Faithful, The Fearful & The Foolish: Living for God in Troubled Times by Luke Uebelher #bookspotlight #newrelease

Here is a timely word for the Church of Jesus Christ, for those who have a true desire to know and to be pleasing to God. The parable of the talents, while not necessarily an easy word to hear, is a much-needed word for the Church today. Brother Luke has perfectly captured the word of Jesus in his exposition on the parable of our Lord.

The Faithful, The Fearful & The Foolish: Living for God in Troubled Times is available at Amazon.

╰┈➤Book Details

Genre: Personal Transformation Sub-genre: Spiritual Self-Help/Discipleship/Christian Leadership Language:English Pages: 124 Paperback ISBN: 979-8368097947



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