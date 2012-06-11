🔥 Virtual Book Tour: New Spiritual Self-Help Book! The Faithful, The Fearful & The Foolish: Living for God in Troubled Times by Luke Uebelher #bookspotlight #newrelease
Empowering readers to grow as Faithful Disciples of Christ by equipping them to overcome the fear of man, become effective in the Business of God, and prepare themselves to Rule & Reign with Christ…
Here is a timely word for the Church of Jesus Christ, for those who have a true desire to know and to be pleasing to God. The parable of the talents, while not necessarily an easy word to hear, is a much-needed word for the Church today. Brother Luke has perfectly captured the word of Jesus in his exposition on the parable of our Lord.
The Faithful, The Fearful & The Foolish: Living for God in Troubled Times is available at Amazon.
╰┈➤Book Details
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Genre: Personal Transformation
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Sub-genre: Spiritual Self-Help/Discipleship/Christian Leadership
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Language:English
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Pages: 124
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Paperback ISBN: 979-8368097947
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╰┈➤Here’s What Readers Have To Say!
“This book will encourage you, challenge you & remind you that YOU have a purpose & important kingdom work to do here, put your armor on Christian soldier.” – Valentina Anderson
“If you, like me, see that this world is getting darker and that the light is not as bright as it could be, then this book is for you.” – Joyful
“This book is very inspirational and a must read!” – Carla Price
In 2012, Luke Uebelher began serving and supporting the needs of sex-trafficking and domestic violence survivors by working in partnership with ministries that are led by trafficking and abuse survivors. Under the guidance and leadership of his pastors, his ministry expanded to also serving and supporting the needs of homeless Military Veterans, and ministries in the Philippines. Luke and his wife Maggie were married in 2018 and have a home in the Philippines. Luke travels between the United States and the Philippines for business and ministry services.
Luke’s latest book is The Faithful, The Fearful & The Foolish: Living for God in Troubled Times.
Connect with him on social media at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Luke-UebelherDiamond-Fire-Transport-Missions-100077395525353/
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