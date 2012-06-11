📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Precious Burdens' Avery Sterling | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #PreciousBurdens @averysterling17 @pumpupyourbook

Most of her youth was spent traveling, searching out the romance and beauty in her everchanging world. From the waves that crashed against the rocky shores of Downeast, Maine, to the warm breezes of the Caribbean, she discovered that love was universal, apparent in its grandest and simplest of forms. Her goal is to write novels an audience can relate to, one that conveys the truth and nature of love…with all the steamy romance.

Avery Sterling’s love for the romance genre began in her teen years when she picked up her first novel. She was captivated by the sweeping scale of emotions brought about by the words. The experience catapulted her towards learning the art of wielding a breathtaking adventure, with a love that felt authentic. Wanting to inspire people with her own thoughts and words, she finished her first novel at sixteen. It was a step towards understanding the essence of what she wished to create.





Thank you for the opportunity to interview you, Avery.

The pleasure is mine!

Can you tell us how you got interested in the historical romance genre?

I was a military kid, and I moved every few years. When I was fourteen, we moved to GTMO, and it usually took about a month to get our furniture. During that time, there was no television, no stereo, electronics, etc. One day, I was beyond bored. My mother had just started a historical romance, then set it down to cook dinner. So, I picked up the book and read where she’d left off, page 14 to be exact. I didn’t quite understand what happened on page 14, so I went back a couple pages. The book had me. I needed to know how it started. I took her novel, and the following day, I finished it. It was the first novel I’d read (ever) from start to finish. I was addicted to historical romances from that point on.

Was there an author you admired that helped you decide to write historical romance?

There were so many authors I admired at the time I decided to write my own. From Johanna Lindsey and Jude Deveraux to Brenda Joyce and Virginia Henley. You name the author, I’d probably read at least one of their books. They each had their own style, their own approach, and I was inspired by all the different voices. Even those I didn’t enjoy; I could still respect certain aspects of. If anything, those I didn’t care for, further encouraged me to write.

How long did it take you to write Precious Burdens?

That’s tricky because I wrote Precious Burdens many years ago. It was one of the first books I had ever written, and I’d revised it so many times. For a long time, there was something I couldn’t quite grasp. I knew they were special; I just didn’t understand them well enough. I also needed to keep building my skills as a writer to do them justice. In a way, these characters and their story have grown alongside me.

Can you tell us a little about your characters?

Sarafina is a fiery character who was raised to think and speak freely. She fears little. When she’s captured by Nye, she’s determined to make his life a living hell.

Nye is not a man to be trifled with, he’s out for revenge and nothing will stop him. But he’s not prepared for Sarafina’s backlash, nor his desire to claim her for himself.

Can you tell us about the setting of the book - why you chose it?

A good portion of the book is set on Nye’s ship, which I thought would be an interesting challenge for my characters. Confine two people on a ship for weeks—one hating and wanting to escape the other—and see what happens.

They eventually travel to Nye’s home in New Orleans. It seemed like an appropriate choice when I thought about where a smuggler looking to secure status and power would set up shop. New Orleans was young and constantly under the threat of fires, flooding, illness, and political turmoil. The potential for a man like Nye seemed endless in that sort of environment.

Fun question: What author would you rather be if you couldn't be yourself?

Oooo, I admire many authors, but I couldn’t imagine being anyone other than myself. I guess if I had to pick, I’d be J. R. R. Tolkien.

What's next for you?

I’ll be prepping for the release of my next book, which is a companion novel to Precious Burdens. I’m also wrapping my latest novel based in Ireland, about a pagan woman who’s about to be hanged for witchcraft when she’s rescued by the new lord of her ancestral home.



