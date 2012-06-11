REFLECTIONS: A JOURNEY TO GOD BOOK TRAILER

Gary and Susan Eby will be touring with Pump Up Your Book in September and I couldn't wait to share their book trailer. Enjoy!





(If you want to sign up for their blog tour, visit their tour page at Pump Up Your Book ! Hurry, spaces are limited!)

About the Book:





Title: REFLECTIONS: A JOURNEY TO GOD

Author: Gary & Susan Eby

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Pages: 268

Genre: Spirituality/Self-Help/Healing/Poetry





BOOK BLURB:





Our disclaimer: you are completely free to reject everything we have to say about spirituality. What we believe in is not that important. What really counts is what you believe that gives your life meaning, direction, and purpose.

This book is about our personal stories with Spirit and what we've learned along our journeys. We're sharing it with you because it might help you on your own journey to God. We only ask that you read this book with an open mind and heart.

We suggest you pick one of these spiritual essays. Ponder it, meditate for a while, even read it out loud. Allow yourself to feel the words and the light, which may lead you to discover the better life you truly deserve.

ORDER YOUR COPY: