A Conversation with Suzanne Eglington, author of 'Beckham 101'

Suzanne Eglington is the author of the Kate and Robert Chronicles series. The three-book series follows the unfolding romance of top cop Robert Beckham and the ravishing Kate Quinn. The titles in the series are Inceptions, You and I, and the recently released Beckham 101. A fourth book in the Kate and Robert Chronicles series is forthcoming.
Suzanne currently resides in Central Massachusetts with her family.
About the Book:
BECKHAM 101 is the third installment in the Kate and Robert Chronicles by author Suzanne Eglington. Eglington invites readers into the intimate inner world of the newly wedded duo as they learn to navigate life as a committed couple. Settling down brings new perspectives and people into Kate’s and Robert’s lives, along with the exposure of more of Robert’s mysterious past. For Kate, being married to a top cop means managing both desire and reality.
Following a one-week courtship, Kate submits to her love for Robert, an intense super cop who has been patiently waiting for his opportunity to seize the one women he truly desires. Their quick marriage means frequent amorous entanglements, but it also means that Kate’s knowledge of her new husband’s personal history is limited. Kate must steady herself to cope with the slow unveiling of her husband’s past.
Being the wife of an influential and respected police officer means a change in lifestyle for Kate. Robert is fiercely protective of his wife and enjoys spending as much of his free time with her as possible. Marriage to Robert means Kate has inherited a family of high-performing cops who not only open their hearts for her but also provide protection when ghosts from Robert’s past threaten to harm her.
In BECKHAM 101, the author introduces new characters into the series, including Robert’s best friend, Jimmy and Kate’s wise and skilled Uncle Jack. As with the two previous books in the Kate and Robert Chronicles, Eglington’s mission is to offer readers a respite from their daily lives. “First and foremost,” Eglington says she wants her readers to feel “I have entertained you with my characters and possibly left a lasting enjoyable impression that fed the passion and intensity of the love between Kate and Robert. Second, that I was able to take you away from your everyday routine to enjoy some downtime with a story you are falling in love with.” Beyond the steamy intimacy and the thread of danger embedded in her stories, Eglington’s books also highlight the lives of cops. “My stories are about the lives cops lead away from the police department. I want readers to think of the men behind the badge and the people who could be in their lives.”
By gradually revealing some elements of Robert’s past in BECKHAM 101, Eglington is priming readers for the fourth book in this sexy and suspense-filled series.
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?
Beckham 101 is the third installment from my six book series of the Kate and Robert Chronicles. This installment serves as a gap filler from the first book Inceptions and the second book titled You and I.. I start it off by resolving the cliff hanger ending from the second book in my series You and I.. then entice you into more of the history of the main characters. This third installment sets my readers up for what I hope hit them from all the subtle clues I have been dropping in the first two books to take on the jaw dropping revelations being reveled in the 4th installment, She’s got the Jack .
Where did you come up with the idea to write your book? In my living room, with the announcement, that my real life marriage could not be saved. My two main characters hit me square on and I could not stop writing.
Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
For me, my story could not stop playing in my head. I have all 6 installments written within 1 year time frame. This industry is one of the most interesting to learn and conquer. It feels like when you finish writing that should be it and everything should just happen and come to you.. This industry is like every other successful career available.. You have to earn your success, you have to prove yourself and be ready for the positive and negative because everyone has an opinion and they are equally free to express it… believe in yourself.. bottom line.
Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
My publisher is Xlibris.. I own all my rights.. Don’t make the same mistake I did. I am moving all my books.. Indie I believe is the best avenue as long as you can manage and lead your own destiny. .. so basically as an author’s point… You are going to make your most profit as long as you do your homework
Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Yes, everything surprised me. Especially all the mistakes I made on the way.. I am mostly a person who learns by my mistakes and to me those mistakes are what made me stronger and more aware of what I needed to branch off and take more control of what I was learning then all these aka, packages, being presented to me… Do your homework..
Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?
The last three books in the Kate and Robert Chronicle will be out with in the year.. Book 4 She’s got the Jack will be out early December, book 5 by April and the finally will be the best hot summer read 2017.
Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
The title.. It’s not about David Beckham… but believe me Robert is a close candidate
Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?
Being the third installment in the Kate and Robert Chronicles I want to make sure the character that are being introduced are mainly to give more insight to who Kate and Robert are in preparation for the shoe dropping 4th installment She’s got the Jack.
Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
Yes and thank you.. I just want to thank my fans who constantly find me through my website, social media, google me and however else you find me.. and comment how much you love my characters and this story as it unfolds… I love your fan mail and all your request for the next book… you really make my day knowing I have entertained you..
