Book Feature: A Warrior's Pledge by Emma Prince

Inside the Book:
Title: A Warrior's Pledge
Author: Emma Prince
Release Date: December 15, 2016
Publisher: Amazon Digital Services
Genre: Historical Romance
Her Warrior…
To forge an alliance between the English and the Scots, Lady Rosamond must marry a Lowland stranger. But when a mysterious attacker threatens the engagement and her life, Robert the Bruce assigns one of his most trusted warriors to protect her. Finn Sutherland’s brooding gaze is almost as dark as his heart, yet Rosamond finds herself captivated by her Highland bodyguard. Now she must choose between responsibility and the searing need Finn ignites within her.
His Pledge…
Finn is honor-bound to swallow his hatred of the English and serve as bodyguard to Lady Rosamond. He never expects his charge to touch his scarred heart with her warmth and kindness. Worse, her honey hair and violet eyes bring him to his knees with lust. When the threat to Rosamond spirals out of control, Finn does the only thing he can think of to protect her—he stands in for her betrothed as a proxy husband. As desire clashes with duty, Finn’s pledge will be tested like never before.
Excerpt from A Warrior’s Pledge (Highland Bodyguards, Book 3) by Emma Prince
“Where is yer sister?” Finn demanded when he and Niall reached the edge of the village.
Several shops had their doors propped open, and a few carts selling wares lined the muddy road that cut through the middle of the village, no doubt trying to make the most of the break in the rain. Finn’s eyes scanned the few dozen people moving about, but didn’t spot a finely garbed noblewoman.
“There.”
Finn followed Niall’s pointing finger. Standing on the other side of the muddy road was a solitary woman.
Although the clouds obscured the afternoon sun, the lass’s long, unbound hair shone like spun gold. Though she stood partially turned away from Finn, he could see that she wore a plain wool dress with little adornment.
Finn felt his mouth turn down into a scowl. Aye, the lass was having a grand time dallying in the village while her father worried about her. Did she not understand that her safety bore the weight of an alliance between two warring countries?
Before he could check his temper, he found himself storming toward the lass.
She must not have sensed his approach, for she did not turn. When he was practically on top of her, Finn wrapped a hand around her arm and spun her around to face him.
“What in the bloody hell do ye think ye’re doing?” he barked.
He didn’t attempt to smooth the glower from his features or temper his tone. What did he care if he frightened the lass? Mayhap that would teach her to obey orders when it came to her safety.
As the lass craned her neck to look at Finn, her squeak of surprise turned into a gasp of horror. His gaze landed on her upturned face, and it was his turn to inhale sharply.
Her spun-gold hair framed a heart-shaped face. Porcelain skin flushed rosily on her high, round cheeks. Berry red lips parted in shock, unable to form a response to Finn’s question.
But what froze Finn’s heart for a long moment was the lass’s eyes. At first glance he’d thought she bore the same bright blue eyes as her father and brother. But now as he gazed into their rounded depths, he realized they were soft violet.
As he continued to stare down at her, panic flickered across those lavender eyes. She tugged against his hand where it clamped around her arm, another gasp of fear rising in her throat.
Bloody hell, did she think he was another assailant out to kidnap or assault her? A fortnight ago she’d been set upon by a cloaked attacker, and now she clearly thought she was in the clutches of some unknown, savage Highlander.
Finn muttered a curse at himself. She tried to pull away from him again, backing herself into the open road. Eyes wide, she drew in a breath to scream.
“Dinnae fight me, lass,” he said, cutting off her scream just before it broke from her throat. “I’m—”
Unease suddenly lanced Finn’s gut. The ground trembled slightly under his boots.
Just then, two enormous draft horses pulling a large wooden wagon came barreling around a corner. They tore wildly down the village’s muddy, narrow main road—heading directly for the lass.
Meet the Author:
Emma Prince is the bestselling author of steamy historical romances jam-packed with adventure, conflict, and of course love!
Emma grew up in drizzly Seattle, but traded her rain boots for sunglasses when she and her husband moved to the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada. Emma spent several years in academia, both as a graduate student and an instructor of college-level English and Humanities courses. She always savored what she calls her fun books—normally historical romances—on breaks or vacations. But as she began looking for the next chapter in her life, she wondered if perhaps her passion could turn into a career. Ever since then, she's been reading and writing books that celebrate happily ever afters!
Emma has completed the Sinclair Brothers Trilogy, a series of books set in medieval Scotland, during the harrowing Wars for Independence. In the Viking Lore series, she delved into the rich history of the Viking conquests. Now she is returning to medieval Scotland for a new series on historical Highland bodyguards!
Emma loves to connect with readers and writers—sign up for her newsletter and get all the latest on current and future projects, plus sales and giveaway alerts. Happy reading!
