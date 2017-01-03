A Conversation with L.T. Lewis, author of S.H.I.N.E. and WIN

Lisa (L.T.) Lewis is a Spiritual Strategist, Author, Speaker and Coach. She is the Founder & CEO of Kick Boxing Believers, L.L.C. a transformational business dedicated to helping individuals identify and kick the limiting beliefs/boxes in their lives. Facilitating ‘next level’, free- from-boxes-living for her clients is her life's joy! She champions this in a creatively energizing way with life-changing impact via her writings, speeches, seminars, workshops, tele-classes, webinars and coaching sessions.
L.T. also has the following tools that she brings to the table in service to you:
· 20+ Years Management in the Public Sector
· Certificate in Public Leadership
· Certificate in Personal Development Coaching
· Best Selling Author
· Ordained Clergy
About the Book:
If you feel stuck in a mediocre life and you can’t seem to break free, be inspired by the guidance of L.T. Lewis in S.H.I.N.E. and WIN: 5 Keys to Conquer the Fear of Failure. As a Spiritual Strategist,To live the life you desire, rise above your obstacles, SHINE and WIN.
Launched at #8 on Amazon in Success Self Help.
S.H.I.N.E. and WIN: 5 Keys to Conquer the Fear of Failure is available at Amazon
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?
A: I came up with the idea for the book S.H.I.N.E. and WIN: 5 Keys to Conquer the Fear of Failure for two primary reasons:
1. To help someone else struggling to move beyond their fear of failure and achieve their life's goals.
2. To tell my story and share lessons I learned; the five keys that have been critical to me continuing to move forward to achieve y life’s goals.
Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
A. It was a challenge to write this book because I had to be vulnerable. I shared my story, my failure, my struggle but it was not only therapeutic but also eye opening. I learned some key lessons that helped me overcome and conquer my fear of failure.
Tell your authentic story both the trials and triumphs. Exposing one’s warts is not easy but has a life changing impact for you and your readers.
Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
A. Kick Boxing Believers, L.L.C., my company, published my book.
Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
A. Interestingly what surprised me most about getting my first book published was my emotional response. I thought I would breathe a sigh of relief; however, I became nervous. I was worried about marketing my book. I was nervous if anyone would read it. I was surprisingly nervous.
Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?]
A. I am working on a book tentatively titled Get to Know the New Me: A Quick Guide for Alzheimer’s Caregivers. Planned for a late Spring 2017 release.
Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
A. It became an Amazon Bestseller.
Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?
A. You no longer have to be held hostage by the fear of failure. You can optimize your S.H.I.N.E. and win at accomplishing your life goals. You can live the life you truly desire.
Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
A. Your readers can receive my S.H.I.N.E. Blueprint and a complimentary 1-Hour Coaching session with me by signing up at www.shineandwin.com.
