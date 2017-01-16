Author Interview: Krystal Lawrence, author of 'Cat O'Nine Tales'

Krystal Lawrence lives in the Pacific Northwest. She is the author of three novels—— two vampire stories, Risen and Risen II: The Progeny, and a trilogy entitled, Be Careful What You Wish For which is currently under consideration to be turned into a television series. Cat O’Nine Tales is Krystal’s first and much anticipated collection of short stories. Her books are available through Amazon and all major book retailers.
About the Book:
What happens when you pursue your dreams into the desert after dark?
Beware the man borne of your imagination. He could seek vengeance on the one who created him.
Visit a bookstore offering a most alluring and sinister service.
Journey to the dark side with ten twisted tales of horror, malevolence, and the truly uncanny.
TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?
Krystal: Thank you for having me back. This book, unlike my first three full-length novels did not start out as a single story idea. It was more a case of having written several short stories in the horror and suspense genre and realizing I had enough good ones to fill a book with.
TWL: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
Krystal: For me, this was actually much easier to write than my first three books because the stories were written over a longer period of time without the stress of having to complete several hundred pages. While I enjoy writing novels, the short stories are less time consuming and great for anyone with a shorter attention span. J
TWL: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
Krystal: This is my fourth book published by Telemachus Press.
TWL: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Krystal: My first book Risen was a vampire story, and it was released right around the time vampires were the monster du jour, so it was timely. Sadly I don’t currently have a zombie story waiting in the wings to satisfy the latest supernatural monster craze.
TWL: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?
Krystal: My next book is called Phone Call From Hell. It’s about a woman who kills her abusive husband and he comes back from the grave to seek revenge…ten years later. It’s one of my creepier works. I expect to have it completed by the end of 2017.
TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
Krystal: The story The Eternal Sheriff was inspired by a radio interview I did for my last book. The host asked me if I ever had a character that refused to die. My response was “No, but what a cool idea. I’ll find one and tell you all about him.” And that is exactly what I did. It became one of my favorite stories in the collection.
TWL: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?
Krystal: I write pure fiction. My books are designed to take the reader away from reality for awhile. My message is: Escape and enjoy yourself!
TWL: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
Krystal: Thanks so much for interviewing me again, it’s been a pleasure.
