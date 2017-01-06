Book Feature: Lies and Love: Cleansing the Heart to Make Room for Radical Love by Vanessa D. Werts

Inside the Book:
Title: Lies and Love: Cleansing the Heart to Make Room for Radical Love
Author: Vanessa D. Werts
Publisher: Higher Realm Publishing
Genre: Christian Non Fiction / Self-Help
The Lies and Love 30-Day Heart Cleanse is a deliberate approach to rid the heart of lingering issues that affect how you think, and limit your capacity to love and be loved. These heart issues or heart “chaos” as Vanessa calls it, includes feeling abandoned, angry, fearful, jealous, holding grudges, being sad, and even hating others. Vanessa says that this chaos will even lie to you, holding you hostage to your past, to keep you from walking in the fullness of who God created you to be.
“What is your heart story?” is the question Vanessa asks in Lies and Love as she shares her own victory over a chaotic heart that started with daddy issues and sexual assault as a teenager. For years, Vanessa questioned her self-worth until God got her attention with his hurricane winds of love and washed away every lie she ever believed. In thirty days, Lies and Love will help you identify your heart chaos, walk you through the cleansing process, and inspire you to receive and give love without limits. Vanessa says the key to unlock your breakthrough and healing is held up in your answer to the question: What is your heart story?
Book Excerpt:
Chapter One
Is the 30-Day Cleanse for You?
So, you’re probably thinking that my case of heart issues is extreme and your life experiences are nothing like mine. Perhaps you’re right. Honestly, I didn’t realize how bad off the condition of my heart was until God got my attention. Trust me. It made no sense then, but that one statement caused me to seek the Lord’s guidance about love, and it has changed the course of my life. So maybe your issues don’t have to do with rejection in childhood by your father or sexual assault, but I can guarantee you that life in general has impacted your heart in a way that God would like to heal and make whole.
Any attitude, behavior, or habit that is counterproductive to your life is an indicator that something is going on in the heart that should be addressed. If any of the following issues play out in your life or concern you on a regular basis, you are reading the right book and, yes, this 30-day cleanse will help you. ƒ Are you angry often and take it out on those close to you? ƒ Are you easily frustrated with people in general? ƒ Are you frustrated with your current station in life (career, personal, spiritual)? ƒ Is sarcasm your way of communicating with people? ƒ Are you single and discouraged by the dating scene? ƒ Do you have strained relationships with loved ones? ƒ Does your childhood still haunt you today? ƒ Do you have poor customer service? ƒ Do you have a bias against a particular group of people? ƒ Are you indifferent about major decisions you need to make?
This is a short list, but I think it makes the point that the issues of life vary and can affect how we function day to day and how we treat people. God wants to change that, and love—radical and free—is the answer. During the 30-Day Heart Cleanse, your heart will be cleansed of the chaos that is at the root of the issues in the list above. God’s love for you will have the final say and not your past.
So, what is your heart story? You’ve had a glimpse at mine. How has life and your experiences of other people changed who you are? If you don’t fully know, God will unpack and reveal the condition of your heart as you read Lies and Love. Are you ready for the challenge?
For More Information
- Lies and Love: Cleansing the Heart to Make Room for Radical Love is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Goodreads.
Meet the Author
Novelist, military veteran, and minister with a calling to speak value and honor into the lives of women, Vanessa D. Werts will release her first nonfiction book, “Lies and Love: Cleansing The Heart To Make Room For Radical Love,” A 30-Day Heart Cleanse for Women, on November 30, 2016. The book is published by Higher Realm Publishing.
The Lies and Love 30-Day Heart Cleanse is a ministry tool designed to help women get to the heart of lingering issues that affect how they think, thereby limiting their capacity to love and be loved. These heart issues or heart “chaos” as Vanessa calls it, includes feeling abandoned, angry, fearful, jealous, holding grudges, being sad, and even hating others. Vanessa says that, this chaos will even lie to you, holding you hostage to your past, to keep you from walking in the fullness of who God created you to be.
It is a spiritual injustice for a child of God to remain heart broken, to feel insecure, hopeless, unloved, and unworthy of God’s best for their life, says Vanessa.
“What is your heart story?” is the question Vanessa asks in Lies and Love as she shares her own victory over a chaotic heart that started with daddy issues and sexual assault as a teenager. For years, Vanessa questioned her self-worth until God got her attention with his hurricane winds of love and washed away every lie she ever believed.
Vanessa grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, where she fell in love with good food, kind people and especially, Jesus. She joined the military right after high school, traveling abroad and stateside in uniform for 13 years before making the Washington, DC, area her home.
During her time in the military, she married and divorced, and raised two sons as a single parent. After separating from active duty, Vanessa continued her federal service while working in the Intelligence Community. In September 2016, she resigned from the federal government after more than twenty years as a civil servant to write full-time and walk in her ministry calling.
The journey hasn’t been easy, but Vanessa has stayed the course and overcome every obstacle. Recognizing the grave damage that life and its oftentimes harsh realities can cause in the heart, Lies and Love grew from talking points related to her latest novel, Lies: Even Love Has Its Casualties (February 2016), to a full blown book to inspire woman to let go of the past and embrace the future. Lies and Love offers women help with identifying what’s going on in the heart that limits healthy thinking and behavior, a thirty-day step-by-step cleansing process, and provides inspiration to love without boundaries.
Vanessa has been featured in digital magazines such as EBE Magazine (July 2016), The Rhythmic Lounge Magazine (August 2016), a web feature with ItNeedsToBeCED.com: The Industry Cosign (July 2016), radio interviews, blog and podcast features, and a television interview on CTV News, a community station. She was a staff writer for the online magazine, BlackMenInAmerica.com for over five years with published articles, interviews and reviews to her credit. Vanessa is a Northern Virginia-based writer with an abiding love to bridge the gap from people’s life experiences to the promises of God.
For More Information
- Visit Vanessa D. Werts’ Website, Amazon Author Page, Facebook, Twitter and Goodreads.
