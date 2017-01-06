Interview with Mike Hartner, author of 'I, Angus'

Mike Hartner was born in Miami in 1965. He’s traveled much of the continental United States. He has several years post secondary education, and experience teaching and tutoring young adults. Hartner has owned and run a computer firm for more than twenty-five years. He now lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with his wife and child. They share the neighborhood and their son with his maternal grandparents.
Mike’s latest book is I, Angus (The Eternity Series Book 4).
About the Book:
During a time of civil strife and purging the North has lost
Angus has grown up learning that his life is better off with only him and a family. But is that really in the Grand Plan.
The North needs someone to build community.
But first, Angus needs to be forged... beaten, shaped, bolded and trained.
Watch as Angus hits both lows and highs across the lands of England, Scotland and France, before meeting a challenge of new land.
Before you started writing your book, what kind of research did you do to prepare yourself?
Very little. A bit of research into parts of Scotland; a bit of research into major historical events of the time.
Did you pursue publishers or did you opt to self-pub?
Self- pub. The rest of The Eternity Seris is also self-pubbed, and I didn’t see any reason to change that.
If self-published, did you hire someone to format the ebook version for you or did you do it yourself? Can you tell us what that was like?
Yes. I always hire someone to format the ebook version. Frankly, the ebook formatting is quite a different beast than the paperback formatting.
If self-published, how did you determine the price?
I determined the price of the e-book version by considering a number of factors including the price ‘sweet-spot’ on Amazon.. which, according to studies is 2.99-3.99
Did you purposefully choose a distinct month to release your book? Why?
I, Angus published in June. This allowed it to be published BEFORE the July Long weekend. (Canada: July 1, US July 4). It also allowed plenty of time for working with Lightning Source / Ingram to get it into book shelves before the Christmas season.
How did you choose your cover?
My cover was professionally produced by a great artist: Kriss Morton.
Did you write your book, then revise or revise as you went?
I write fully, then revise. I don’t want to start revising until I have a good luck at the full picture.
Did you consider making or hiring someone to make a book trailer for your book? If so, what’s the link?
I have considered it, and I haven’t done it yet. I have video trailers for both I, Walter and I, James but neither has been shown to make a difference in the sales
What’s your opinion on giving your book away to sell other copies of your book?
I will happily give copies of any book for reviews, as long as they’re honest reviews. I do give copies of Book One: I, Walter as enticements to those who are interested in reading The Eternity Series. I have given over 20k copies of I, Walter over the past three years. But, very few of them have resulted in reviews or members of my email list.
What are three of the most important things you believe an author should do before their book is released?
Write, edit, revise.
What are three of the most important things you believe an author should do after their book is released?
Marketing on the one released; writing on the next one; and setting up signings to learn about the public and people who read your books.
What kind of pre-promotion did you do before the book came out?
I have a mailing list that I send messages to about upcoming events. The Eterntiy Series has its own FB site, as well as its own web site. And I have asked my street team to help with I, Angus
Do you have a long term plan with your book?
Long term, I keep marketing for The Eternity Series. And new copy sells back-copy.
What would you like to say to your readers and fans about your book?
As my friend Rachel Thompson says, “Write what you want!” Do it with passion, and keep writing.
