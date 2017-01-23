Interview with Rani St. Pucchi, author of 'Your Body, Your Style

Thirty years ago, Rani St. Pucchi took the bridal world by storm, despite having no formal training in fashion. She is an award winning couture fashion designer and founder of the world-renowned bridal house St. Pucchi. A passionate and dynamic entrepreneur who launched her global empire in the United States in 1985, Rani’s vision was to create an avant-garde bridal and evening couture line with modern styling and classic details. That vision has been realized today.
Renowned for infusing her creations with touches of magnificently colored jewels, exquisite hand embroidery, delicate beading and sparkling crystals on the finest silks and laces, these inspired designs with innovative draping evoke the timeless elegance every woman desires. As one of the foremost designers to introduce exotic silk fabrics and hand embroidery, Rani is applauded for being a pioneer in bringing color to the United States bridal scene, having learned that white does not flatter everyone.
Rani has been recognized and nominated on multiple occasions for her design talent and won numerous awards as a Style Innovator. In addition, she has been honored with the Best Bridal Designer Award at the prestigious Chicago Apparel Center’s DEBI Awards (Distinctive Excellence in Bridal Industry).
Rani is famous for designing the wedding dress worn by “Phoebe” as she captured the hearts of millions when she said “I Do” in a unique St. Pucchi Lilac corset bodice A-line gown on the finale of the hit television show Friends.
Her range of avant-garde designs are worn by the world’s most discerning brides, including celebrities and style icons such as New York Giants’ player Aaron Ross’ wife, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards; Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo’s wife Candice Crawford; Actress Tara Reid; Jason Priestley’s wife Naomi Lowde; actress Candice Cameron and Grammy Award winning country music singer Alison Krauss, who donned a specially designed Chantilly lace and silk gown at the Country Music Awards.
Rani has enjoyed much media attention. Her signature designs have been recognized in high profile media such as Entertainment Tonight, Harper’s Bazaar, WWD, Town and Country, Bride’s, Cosmopolitan Brides, Inside Weddings, Martha Stewart Weddings and The Knot.
Rani’s real passion other than the world of design is to help women who have suffered abuse and those who are struggling to find themselves. On her quest to empower women to be their best selves, she is passionate about helping them find their voice through building their self-confidence. She believes that confidence must start with a woman’s love and acceptance of her body.
Renowned for her savvy knowledge of a woman’s form and fit, Rani is eager to share her knowledge of more than three decades with all women so they can make better styling choices. In addition to the book you are reading now, Rani is the author of four upcoming books: The SoulMate Checklist: Key Questions To help You Choose Your Perfect Partner; Seven Types of Men To Avoid: Recognizing Relationship Red Flags; Designing with Heart: A to Z Guide to Bridal Designing; and Unveiling: A Celebrity Fashion Designer’s Story, a Memoir of her Life Journey.
Born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, Rani now happily lives in Los Angeles, California.
Her latest book is Your Body, Your Style: Simple Tips on Dressing to Flatter.
About the Book:
Rani St. Pucchi, a trend-setting designer whose designs have been recognized in Entertainment Tonight, Harper’s Bazaar, WWD, Town and Country, Bride’s, Cosmopolitan Bride, Martha Stewart Weddings and The Knot, can help define the style that flatters you most — no matter what age or stage of life you are in or what your body type is.
Women from all over the world have clamored to have a private consultation with Rani so they may benefit from her expertise and regain their self-confidence and shine.
In Your Body, Your Style, Rani shares with you her knowledge of the female form and guides you to find simple solutions to your most pressing body concerns. The focus is on you — and how you can make yourself more confident and appealing in almost every situation — simply by making a few changes and different choices in planning your wardrobe.
Once you embrace your unique attributes and dissolve your bad relationship with your body, you’ll be amazed to find how irresistible you are to others!
This simple and friendly guide reveals:
* What clothes and silhouettes are best for your specific body type
* Simple techniques to determine which colors flatter you most
* Solutions to common lingerie issues and the importance of fit
* The one dress that is a chameleon, and how to transform it into different looks
* How to travel stress free by planning your wardrobe well
* 101 styling secrets, professional tricks and fashion tips
RANI ST. PUCCHI is an award-winning fashion designer, an author and relationship expert. She is a regular contributor to The Huffington Post.
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?
After more than 30 years as an award-winning designer and founder of the world-renowned Bridal house St. Pucchi I took a sabbatical to write my books. Writing had always been my passion and as an English major this was a natural transition. I had so much to say that I felt I could serve the world better by spreading my knowledge thru words. And so, my first book Your Body, Your Style: Simple Tips on Dressing to Flatter Your Body Type was born.
Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
As any writer and author will tell you, the first book can be the most challenging one. Editing, and re-writing several times even, to make sure that our readers will understand is key. Most information exists in our heads and, as in fashion, much of the lingo is so second nature to us designers and those in the fashion industry that we tend to forget that the general audience, for the most part, is clueless about what we may be referring to. So I suggest that after you’ve written your book, have a few of your friends read it to make sure that everything is clear and easy to follow.
Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
Koehler Books is my publisher. I discovered them when I was looking thru my options of getting my book formatted.
Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Yes, it has been such a learning curve. I’ve discovered that writing is only a small part of getting your book published. Marketing your book and getting it on everyone’s radar is where most of your energy goes.
Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?
My next book, The SoulMate Checklist, will be released on November 15th, 2016. Other books that I am working on are Your Body, Your Bridal Style; 7 Types of Men to Avoid; and my memoir, Unveiling: A Celebrity Fashion Designer’s Story. All three books are scheduled for release in 2017.
Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
That if they knew the simple tricks on how to dress their body in ways that will enhance their best assets and camouflage areas they feel uncomfortable about, their self-confidence will sky rocket!
Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?
The message I would like to get across is that every relationship starts with an individual’s relationship to self. That loving your body is the first step and the key to having an amazing life with your partner, as well as how you show up in the world.
