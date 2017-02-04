Saturday, February 04, 2017

Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos Sees Dramatic Rise in Book Sales Following UC Berkeley Protests


Milo Yiannopoulos has seen a dramatic increase in book sales after the University of California, Berkeley cancelled a scheduled talk by the controversial conservative following violent protests. Milo Yiannopoulos' new book, "Dangerous," is available March 14th.


As of Friday morning, Yiannopoulos' controversial book, "Dangerous", which won't' be available until March 14, topped the Amazon bestseller list. However, the AP notes that controversy that has driven pre-orders for the brook "has also made promotion unusually complicated." Since December, hundreds of authors have objected to the book deal, and one writer, Roxane Gay, withdrew a book she had planned for Simon & Schuster.

Read rest of story at The Gospel Herald Society.
