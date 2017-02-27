Interview with O. Jermaine Simmons, author of I Need a Man

Inside the Book
Title: I Need A Man
Author: O. Jermaine Simmons
Publisher: Certa Publishing
Pages: 116
Genre: Religion & Spirituality
In today’s world, there is a real need for men to engage in honest dialogue regarding their struggles and triumphs in life. While there are many definitions of manhood, both sacred and secular, many men find it difficult to apply those truths to their daily lives.
“I need a Man” offers a fresh perspective on the issues of godly manhood and mentoring. Using the Holy Scriptures as a foundation, you will discover why every man needs a godly man in his life and how each man can reach back and become a mentor himself. Indeed, God can use the struggles of one man to strengthen another.
Be prepared to be challenged and empowered! Learn how you can thrive in life, not just merely pass through it.
InterviewQ: Welcome to The Writer's Life, (insert your name). Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and how long you’ve been writing?
A: I am a pastor of 11 years and a former classroom educator. I have a wonderful wife of 15 years and a 12-year old son whom we both adore. I have been writing for over 18 years. But my first book was just published in 2016.
Q: Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?
A: This book was inspired by a sermon I preached in 2013. It focused on the idea that every man needs a man, mentoring and modeling. It explores biblical principles for manhood, not manipulated by today’s culture. When I received so much positive feedback from the message, I knew then that it needed to be shared all over the world. I wrote it to inspire men and to help us understand our true assignment in the family, the community, and the Church.
Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced writing it?
A: The biggest challenge was to sit down and write! I was afraid of being critiqued or criticized for my strong biblical viewpoint. Once you put your words in print, you are subject to everything from internet trolls to random strangers who may not agree with you. I got over that fear when I realized that I was being critiqued anyway by those who hear my sermons every week. But ultimately, if God gave me the message, I have to be obedient, and as Dr. Charles Stanley says, “leave the consequences up to Him.”
Q: Do you have a press kit and what do you include in it? Does this press kit appear online and, if so, can you provide a link to where we can see it?
A: www.ojermainesimmons.com It includes a bio, pictures, videos, speaking request forms, and links to purchase the book from my publisher and many other outlets.
Q: Have you either spoken to groups of people about your book or appeared on radio or TV? What are your upcoming plans for doing so?
A: I have spoken to congregations nation-wide about this book. Everywhere I am invited to preach, I have been allowed to share and encourage others to read it. Locally, I have spoken on radio interviews about the book. My goal is to reach the talk show and lecture circuit in order to spread this message to as many people as possible. As the book gets more exposure, I hope engage different groups in panel discussions about manhood, fatherhood, community accountability, and men’s ministry. I would also like to share this book with athletic programs all over the nation. There is a missing piece, I believe, with the mentoring of young men in athletics and professional sports.
Q: Do you have an agent and, if so, would you mind sharing who he/she is? If not, have you ever had an agent or do you even feel it’s necessary to have one?
A: My agent is Jennifer Smothers with Certa Publishing. I believe an agent can be very helpful, especially when they know your goal and can see the value in your message. She works hard for me because she and Certa believe in my voice as an author.
Q: Did you, your agent or publisher prepare a media blitz before the book came out and would you like to tell us about it?
A: The media blitz involved print materials, videos, and a personal web site to promote this book’s release. www.ojermainesimmons.com
Q: Do you plan subsequent books?
A: Yes. My next two books are already in the works! I want to release one every other year. Unless the demand for more content becomes overwhelming. Then we may release new books sooner.
Q: Thank you for your interview, Jermaine. Would you like to tell my readers where they can find you on the web and how everyone can buy your book?
A: My website is ojermainesimmons.com ….. The book can be purchased on Certa Publishing’s site, Amazon, Kindle, iBooks, and many other outlets for immediate reading!
Meet the Author
A fourth generation preacher and pastor, Rev. O. Jermaine Simmons, Sr. was born in the great state of Georgia to the Rev. Dr. Perry and Elaine Griffin Simmons. He was raised in city of Newark, New Jersey, where his father served and still serves as pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church. At a very early age, the Lord revealed a musical gift which led to many years of service as a church musician, choir director, and even a jazz band trumpeter. These gifts and talents would prove to be the “glue” that would keep this young man connected and active in the Church.
After graduating from high school, Rev. Simmons entered Morris Brown College declaring a major of Early Childhood Education. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in the Spring of 2001. During his years at Morris Brown, he served as the Gospel Choir Director as well as a student-leader in the Campus Ministry department.
In March of 1999, the call to preach the Gospel was extended and accepted. Soon thereafter, Rev. Simmons was licensed by the Abyssinian Church and received further training at the Antioch Baptist Church North in Atlanta, Georgia. During his time at Antioch, Rev. Simmons was trained under the guidance and discipline of the Rev. Dr. Cameron M. Alexander. He was ordained to further carry out the work of the ministry in April of 2004. Even now, the training he received at Antioch has guided him through the work of the ministry and community outreach.
From 2001-2004, Rev. Simmons served in the Atlanta Public School system as a fourth and fifth grade teacher at the Walter F. White Elementary school. His love for education is rooted in three previous generations of teachers in both his paternal and maternal bloodlines. He has received numerous awards from various educational organizations for his tireless commitment to teachers, parents, and students alike.
In August of 2004, Rev. Simmons relocated to the city of Tallahassee, Florida where he served as the Youth and Collegiate Director for the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. During this time, he received further guidance and training under the leadership of Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr.
Only the Lord knew what lay in store for his servant, as his next transition was only two miles away from his previous assignment. In December of 2005, it was laid upon the heart of the Jacob Chapel Baptist Church family to call Rev. Simmons as their ninth Pastor. Standing on the broad shoulders of eight great men, the relationship between Pastor and members has proven to be a very fruitful one.
Since his arrival at Jacob Chapel, over 4000 souls have been added to the Body of Christ and the local church. Twenty Seven (27) ministries have been implemented, all of which are rooted in the motto of “Doctrine, Stewardship, Fellowship, and Evangelism”. Pastor Simmons firmly believes that we were all “saved to serve”. Therefore, the message and the ministry encourage all who attend to “get right, get in, and get active”…
Under Pastor Simmons’ leadership, Jacob Chapel has literally fed the hungry, clothed the naked, ministered to those in prisons, and built houses for those without shelter. It is the message of the Cross, the death, the burial, and the resurrection of Christ from the grave which continues to fuel the fire that burns within this passionate preacher and teacher.
He has been blessed to carry this message to communities and to people all over this nation. But his greatest joy is in knowing that he has reached “the least of these”, and provided hope for all who encounter his compassionate personality and heart-felt presentation. No matter where he is assigned to preach, Pastor Simmons has not wavered from delivering the Good News about “One Friday…”
Aside from being a Pastor, community leader, and dedicated Kingdom worker, Rev. O. Jermaine Simmons, Sr. is the proud husband of Mrs. Elise A. Simmons, and father of one son, Orinthius Jermaine Simmons, Jr. In lieu of the many accomplishments and awards that Pastor Simmons has received through the years, it will always be undergirded by his love for the Lord and for his family.
