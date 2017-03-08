Book Feature: Windy City Series by Measha Stone

______________________________________________________________________________
Title: HIDDEN HEART
Author: Measha Stone
Publisher: Blushing Books
Pages: 130
Genre: Erotic Romance
Jessica Stanley is comfortable in her orderly life as a paralegal at a high end law firm. Having dated her fair share of liars and manipulators, Jessica views men through a pair of thick, cynical lenses. Men are good for one thing in her eyes, and one thing only. Her predictable life is thrown into a whirlwind of new experiences when she meets a dominating man at a casual dinner with friends.
Royce Bradford is a man of intent and is used to getting his way. Until he meets Jessica. She is wound tight, and he finds himself yearning to unravel her secrets and her passions. Jessica declares their relationship casual. She's tempted by his seductive tone and unusually powerful demeanor to give him that much. But for Royce, it's not enough. He wants more. Except Jessica has built a secret tomb around her heart, and it will take a lot more than sensual play times and verbal commands for him to be allowed entrance. Royce never backs down from his desires. He takes up the challenge to seek out her Hidden Heart.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
“What are you thinking about?” He finally asked.
“Last night.” An honest answer with no probing from him.
“The bath?” He grinned.
“No,” She laughed. “Although, who would have guessed that your shower head could do so much more than rinse my hair. I was thinking about what happened before the bath. I think we can take it off my limit’s list.” A subtle blush.
“Take what off your list?” A small push.
She sighed. “Isn’t it enough that I like it? That I’m willing to do it again? Do I have to say it?” Her eyes didn’t meet his.
“Tell me what it is that can come off the limits list, and tell me you want to do it again. Willing makes it sound like you will endure it- and I remember last night very clearly. You did more than endure it.”
“What will you do when I get so used to your way of talking that I stop blushing?”
“Tell me.” He wouldn’t let her veer off course.
She pierced her lips together and let out a long breath through her nose. She had already resigned herself to obeying, but she needed a moment to realize it. “You can take anal off my list. I would like to do it again.” She shoved a forkful of eggs into her mouth. “And again.” She grinned.
About the Book:
Title: SECURED HEART
Author: Measha Stone
Publisher: Blushing Books
Pages: 251
Genre: Erotic Romance
As a child, Kelly dreamt of having a handsome husband, beautiful children, and a dog playing in the backyard. But life rarely turns out the way you plan, and she fears her clock is ticking. Still on the prowl for the perfect husband, she becomes bolder in her search. A night that starts out like any other, ends up being the one that changes everything. As the owner of a security company, Kendrick McFall takes safety very seriously. His first instinct is to keep Kelly at arms length. However, she isn't his to command,and she isn't easily persuaded to stay away from the world in which Kendrick lives. A world that she craves. Taking her under his protection seems to be the only way to keep her safe from the ghosts of his past, and protect her from new threats. Along the way he doesn't just seek to secure her safety, he wants to secure her heart.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
“You don’t.” He shrugged. “I don’t think I would laugh. I can’t imagine you saying something that would make me laugh in answer to my question. But if you’re asking me if I’ll laugh at your wants, needs, or desires…I can promise you I won’t.”
“At the club—”
“At the club, I wasn’t laughing at you. I was trying to protect you.” His voice dropped, making him sound regretful, apologetic. “I went about it the wrong way. I’m sorry if it hurt you.”
The silence hung between them, and she seemed unable to make her mouth move.
“Now, finish what you were saying.”
“Last night, before you showed up, I was watching a romantic comedy. Well, really, it was an action movie, but it was so cheesy… Anyway, there was a love scene… It did nothing for me.” She tucked her hands under her legs.
“It didn’t turn you on?” He entwined his fingers together in his lap.
“No.” She kept her eyes on his hands. There was a strength in them that she suddenly wanted to feel on her skin. The roughness of his fingertips trailing down her arms, the firmness of his palms on her hips—these thoughts were drowning her.
“What would have turned you on?” His question pulled her from her fantasy.
“If he had grabbed her by the hair.” Her answer sounded meek. “If he had tossed her onto the bed. Anything that would have shown his power over her. If she had obeyed a command, even a small one…” She trailed off, unsure of continuing and making a fool of herself again.
“Obedience turns you on?” His voice lightened.
“Yes.” She nodded, but did not look at him.
He dropped his right foot from his knee and scooted over on the couch, until their knees touched.
He reached over to her, lifted her gaze to his with a fingertip under her chin, and held her eyes with his. “Me too.”
About the Book:
Title: INDEBTED HEART
Author: Measha Stone
Publisher: Blushing Books
Pages: 241
Genre: Erotic Romance
Alyssa Sanders has taken care of herself since she was too young to do so. But she’s all grown up and ready to get her life on the right track. She heads to Chicago with her life savings and a few prospects. She expects to get a job, find an apartment and get on her way of settling down. What she doesn’t expect is to find her new boss not only severely attractive and Dominant, but the son of an old friend.
Alex Trebelli would do anything for his father, so when he’s asked to escort an old friend’s daughter to dinner he doesn’t hesitate to agree. Except the daughter isn’t the small town young woman his father described. She’s all grown up, full of beauty and curves, and a submissive nature that draws out his dominant side.
When Alex explains he won’t be her friend, he can’t just be her friend, he wants more, he wants to be her dominant, her boyfriend, she has to decide if she’s going to take the leap. She’s never been good at a full time D/s relationship, but Alex makes her feel safe and secure. She finds him easy to be with, even when he’s being overprotective and bossy.
Can she manage to put aside her fears of failure, and self-doubt and give them a real chance, or will she chose the safer route and keep clear of his sexy smile, and dominant ways?
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Amazon * iBooks * Kobo * Nook
The silence made her nervous; she wanted his words, his touches, and the lack of both worried her. Just as she was about to break her silence he stood in front her. His hands dug into her hair and he pulled her head back to look up at him. The pleasure and joy she expected to see alluded her. Instead firm, frank eyes glared down at her.
"Where did you get the cuffs?" he asked.
"The foot locker in the closet," she said, searching his expression. Anger did not lurk behind his words, but displeasure shone through his eyes.
"What were your instructions?" he asked, releasing her hair and moving down to his haunches, keeping their eyes locked.
"To come in here, strip, and kneel with my hands behind my back and my eyes downcast," she answered and before she could continue, he spoke.
"And in those instructions where did I say to go into the closet and dig out a pair of cuffs?"
"Nowhere, but I—"
"You are trying to control the situation." His words were given in a soft tone, but the implication was harsh.
"What? No. I was trying to add to it, to give you more of what you wanted." She wished they could have the discussion clothed.
"What I want, what I desire, is your submission, your obedience. If I want your hands cuffed, I'll give you the instructions or I'll do it myself. You wanted your hands bound. You wanted to feel the cuffs on your wrists, bound, and waiting for me. Those were your desires."
"Don't my desires matter?" she asked with an edge that she quickly regretted at the instant raise of his eyebrow.
"Of course they matter. And I will always take your desires into account. When you submit to me, you trust me to give you want you want, what you need, and push your limits, but you don't control what happens."
About the Book:
Title: LIBERATED HEART
Author: Measha Stone
Publisher: Blushing Books
Pages: 261
Genre: Erotic Romance
Erin’s life has crumbled. Not only has her fiancé run off with another woman, she realizes their entire relationship was a joke. After some soul-searching, and Googling, she jumps head first into a world that only existed in her darkest fantasies.
Bradley Sorenson has come to terms that he will never have a lasting relationship with a submissive. After all, no woman could see to his darker needs in the playroom and continue his brand of power exchange outside of it. But when Erin shows up at his BDSM club, looking for answers to questions he’s sure she doesn’t even understand, his resolve begins to weaken.
Bradley opens the door to this new world and escorts Erin inside, promising to show her everything she wants to see and more. But just as she begins to find contentment in her true self, she receives a letter that starts a chain of blackmail that could ultimately end her new relationship. Between the blackmail and her new self-awareness, Erin must fight the urge to creep back into the cage she’s so used to hiding in, and work to liberate her heart.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Book Excerpt:
“Yes. Sir. You would have insisted on coming with me, and I didn’t want that. I wanted to handle him on my own.”
Bradley could understand that. With all of the arguing with her friends over her state of fragility, he should have known she might want to take her ex on by herself.
“And instead of telling me that, in a respectful way, and not all this fucking defiance you’re showing me right now, you decided to take it all upon yourself to fucking decide what to do. Do I still have it right?”
She didn’t answer right away, she mulled it over. A soft blush crept over her face. “I didn’t think- “
“That pretty much says it right there, girl. You didn’t think.” He tapped two fingers to her temple. “Because if you had come to me and told me you wanted to handle him on your own, that you wanted to be able to do that for yourself. I would have fucking said okay. I may have waited outside the restaurant to hold you when you were done, or in case you decided you needed me, but I would have let you do that. You are not some helpless bird. You have two strong feet to stand on, I wouldn’t get in the way of that. But you didn’t give me the fucking choice. You made that decision for yourself and for me. You didn’t submit to my authority, or my rules. You did what you wanted to do and said Fuck you to me.”
His voice hadn’t raised at all, but her tears built up as though he had. “No, that’s not true, I didn’t think that.”
“As my submissive who makes the rules, me or you?” He held her chin between two fingers.
“You do.”
“As my submissive who follows the fucking rules?”
“I do.”
“And what happens to my little sub when she disobeys and lies?”
“I get punished.” She whispered.
“That’s right.” He let her go and stood to his full height and looked around the room.
About the Author
Measha Stone lives in the western suburbs of Chicago with her husband and their children. She is a member of Romance Writers of America, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her vanilla writing has been published in the online magazine efiction and the DuPage Writers Group annual journal Possibilities. When she’s not writing, she’s reading and spending time with her kids- who are just as creative and crazy as her.
