Sealed Up: Interview with Steve Dunn Hanson

I've lived in places that grew me . . . from a small Idaho farm town, a run-down neighborhood in St. Louis, and a middle-class southern California community, to Sydney, Australia, and Bucharest, Romania. My experiences are as varied as the places I've lived. I have a hopper full of "reality" including being a volunteer jail chaplain and flying with a U.S. presidential candidate in his small plane when an engine conked out. And all of this is fodder for my writing.
My latest book is the action/adventure/suspense novel, Sealed Up.
About the Book:
UCLA anthropologist Nathan Hill, in a funk since his young wife’s death, learns of staggering millennia-old chronicles sealed up somewhere in a Mesoamerica cliff. This bombshell rocks him out of his gloom, and he leads a clandestine expedition to uncover them. What are they? Who put them
Striking Audra Chang joins Nathan in his pursuit and brings her own shocking secret. As they struggle through a literal jungle of puzzles and dead ends, she finds herself falling in love with Nathan. Her secret, though, may make that a non-starter.
When a shaman with a thirst for human sacrifice, and a murderous Mexican drug lord with a mysterious connection to Brother Luke emerge, the expedition appears doomed. Yet Nathan is convinced that fate—or something—demands these inscrutable chronicles be unearthed.
And if they are . . . what shattering disruption will they unleash?
Intricately layered and remarkably researched, this enthralling suspense-driven and thought provoking tour de force begs a startling question: Could it happen?
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?
The actual idea for my novel, Sealed Up, came to me some seven or eight years ago, and it has been five years in the writing. Much of this time was spent in research. I wanted every aspect of it to be completely authentic. Where did I come up with the idea? Actually, to say anything about that would be to give away too much of the plot and the conclusion. I will say, it has the potential to be controversial in the vein of The DaVinci Code.
Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
I’m not sure I could say anything that would make the journey easier for anyone. A willingness to work hard, be disciplined, and patient with yourself are all keys. Oh yes, and constantly seek objective input and read, read, read!
Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
Sealed Up, is self-published. I probably would have gone traditional if I could have found an agent that fit. As it turns out, I went the right way. I’ve learned a ton in the process, and my book is doing very well. The downside is the time it is taking to do everything myself. That’s slowed the writing of my next book in the series, but that’s okay.
Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
I guess my big surprise was seeing it place in the top 100 Amazon Kindle books sold just two months after it was released and also designated an Amazon Best Seller. As optimistic as I tried to be, that was a shock!
Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?
Sealed Up is the first of three books in The Course of Fate series. I am looking to publish the second book, The Council, by the end of 2017, beginning of 2018.
Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
I don’t believe anyone has written a novel about this topic before. Certainly not with its startling conclusion.
Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?
One way or another and at some future time, I believe that what I have portrayed fictionally, will, in fact, happen. Prescient? I guess we'll see.
Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
Thank you for interviewing! Enjoy the book.
