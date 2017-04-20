Book Feature: Dancing with Detective Danger by Lynn Crandall

Inside the Book:
Title: Dancing with Detective Danger
Author: Lynn Crandall
Release Date: June 24, 2013
Publisher: Crimson Romance
Genre: Romantic Suspense
Uncovering secrets and exposing truth are all in a day's work for private investigator Sterling Aegar. But when her latest case threatens to reveal her own buried feelings for an old love, Sterling runs for cover. A body in the bathtub and pleas from a jilted wife to find her wayward husband mean a welcome break from the usual humdrum cases Sterling and her sister, Lacey, are called to investigate. But when Sterling's old flame, Detective Ben Kirby, walks into the murder scene, she feels her world spin out of control. Danger from thugs and murderers poses no greater threat than the peril she'd suffer if she lets daredevil Ben get too close. Seeing Sterling for the first time in two years is for Ben like drinking in a healing tonic. He could never forget the way it felt to run his hands over her delicious curves or the way she touched his soul. She remains the one person who can make the emptiness in his gut go away. Finding the murderer is his job, but protecting Sterling from seriously dangerous people is his mission. As the case unfolds, Sterling and Ben not only solve the murder and locate the missing husband, they confront secrets that set them each free from a painful past.
Meet the Author:
