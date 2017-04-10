Book Trailer Spotlight: Silk: The Complete Trilogy by Daryl-Jarod

About the Book
Title: SILK: THE COMPLETE TRILOGY
Author: Daryl-Jarod
Publisher: Daryl-Jarod Entertainment
Pages: 270
Genre: Erotica
From the vivid imagination of Daryl-Jarod, comes the long-awaited collection of the Amazon Best-Selling erotic series, Silk. Included are all 24 original jaw-dropping erotic stories, along with the brand-new tale, Pink Fortress, which reveals just how outrageously wild things become when an Uber driver falls for a sultry passenger. Sit back, relax, grab a lover and unwind, as Daryl-Jarod takes you on a wild erotic ride filled with unfaithful lovers, lustful thrills and the truly astounding power of romance and love. Caution! Erotica just got hotter!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Amazon | Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Daryl-Jarod is an Amazon best-selling author, recording artist, and actor. Born and raised in Hopkins, South Carolina, he always had big dreams of pursuing a career in entertainment.
As a child he'd write short stories and songs, which later aided him in transitioning into the talented storyteller he is today. His writing career all began with a short poem he composed in third grade entitled, "My Teacher is Neat", which was selected to be featured in a publication of poems from talented students throughout the state. The encouragement of his mother, teachers, and peers, pushed him to continue writing.
Years later, he is now the author of Silk, an acclaimed erotic series that debuted atop of Amazon's Best-Seller Erotica charts. With many more book releases in the works, he has also displayed his skills as a singer-songwriter and rapper on his debut mixtape, "The Liberation of Daryl-Jarod". Despite consistently maintaining a busy schedule, he always kept his acting goals in sight as he graduated from Coker College with a BA in Theatre Performance.
Daryl-Jarod is hard at work on various new literary projects and his upcoming EP.
