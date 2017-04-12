Interview with Bishop Robert, author of Count to One

The prayer of Jesus in John 17 was that His Church would be one, and that together we would display the glory of God to a lost and dying world. Our unity would prove our message. Sadly, we’ve badly missed the mark.
Bishop Robert lifts the veil on what the Holy Spirit has been doing across the globe, enflaming hearts of believers everywhere to fulfill Christ’s prayer. Today, God is moving His Church to the place of unity we see in John 17! Count to One lays a simple and compelling foundation every believer can stand upon, examining the issues and answering the questions everyone asks about overcoming the barriers to genuine Christian unity.
God gave Bishop Robert an interesting task one day in prayer, telling him “I am teaching you to count to one!” The lesson was to be found in a simple truth revealed in the pages of the Scriptures. The Lord’s determination to see the unity of His Body restored and His desire to see the power of His glory displayed to a lost and dying world will strike you with deliberate force as you take in the message of Count to One.
Christ desires to see His Body as one—a powerful and life-changing reflection of His own ministry on Earth, and Bishop Robert lays out the principles that every believer in Jesus can use to begin breaking down the barriers, which have held them back and building bridges of unity within the Body of Christ. Using a combination of fascinating historical insights and refreshingly simple applications of Scripture, Bishop Robert leads you down the path to real freedom to love your brothers and sisters in Christ in a new and effective way.
Read the book and meet the family you never believed you had. Welcome home!
For more information, please visit www.BishopRobert.com
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life, Bishop Robert. Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and how long you’ve been writing?
A: I have been working a parallel path – both business and ministry – for over thirty years. In the business world, I’ve spent the last eight years serving as the CEO of a small international consulting company owned by an Israeli diplomat. I began serving in ministry with the Assemblies of God, and was later consecrated a bishop in the Communion of Evangelical Episcopal Churches (“the CEEC”) in 2012 at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem.
I began writing in 2001, and have a few projects in process right now. My first published work is Count to ONE, God’s Plan for Christian Unity, released in February 2017.
Q: Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?
A: A few years ago, the Lord arrested me as I was reading Ephesians, chapter 4. I use the term arrested because, day after day, regardless of my planned reading program, I found myself returning to the same chapter and re-reading those same words. Even when I would decide that I had spent enough time in Ephesians 4 and deliberately started to study a different book or began a specific topical study, the Lord’s conviction would come upon me and give me no peace until I turned back to what had, by now, become a very familiar passage.
This continued on for several months. Finally, I decided to directly ask the Lord what He was doing. I am not one who frequently speaks of receiving a message from God. I am very careful before I declare that He has said a specific thing prophetically or directly, because I don’t want to be guilty of putting words into His mouth. But in this instance, His answer was clear, direct, and frankly, a bit unsettling. He simply said,
“I am teaching you to Count to One!”
I’ll be the first to confess that my mathematics skills are not the stuff that legends are made of. In fact, my feeble attempts to do all but the simplest math in my head are sort of a running joke in my family. Thankfully, the Lord wasn’t really talking about math. He was talking about unity. The light of understanding dawned as the words of Ephesians 4:4-6 flooded my mind ….
There is one body and one Spirit—just as you were called to one hope when you were called—one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, Who is over all and through all and in all. (Emphasis added)
The Lord’s determination to see the unity of His Body restored, and His desire to see the power of His glory displayed to a lost and dying world struck me with deliberate force. He desires to see His Body as one—a powerful and life-changing reflection of His own ministry on Earth.
Q: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced writing it?
A: The most challenging part is capturing the power of the events and meetings and conveying them on paper.
Q: Do you have a press kit and what do you include in it? Does this press kit appear online and, if so, can you provide a link to where we can see it?
A: The press kit for Count to ONE is available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2YXI5SQa-AyRmlTdGJTcDNGX1U
It contains an image of the book’s cover, a key quote, a book description, an itemization of a few things you’ll discover in Count to ONE, some suggested interview questions, a short author bio and key product information.
Q: Have you either spoken to groups of people about your book or appeared on radio or TV? What are your upcoming plans for doing so?
A: I have recently spoken to the following groups about Count to ONE:
· The Pentecostal Charismatic Churches of North America Annual Leaders Conference
· The Global Alliance for Church Multiplication Prayer Summit
· The Communion of Evangelical Episcopal Churches Bishops Synod
· United In Christ Leadership Meeting USA
· Proclaim 2017 – National Religious Broadcasters Convention
· The Jacksonville Business Fellowship
· Wise Counsel Boot Camp
I have recently given radio interviews to the following stations/networks about Count to ONE:
· USA Radio Network (John Clemens)
· Faith Radio Network (Meeting House with Bob Crittenden
· Salem Communications (Inspiration 3:16 with John Beehner)
I currently have television interviews planned with the following stations/networks about Count to ONE:
· GOD TV
· Uplift TV
· WATC TV Atlana, GA
· WGGS TV Greenville, SC
Q: Do you have an agent and, if so, would you mind sharing who he/she is? If not, have you ever had an agent or do you even feel it’s necessary to have one?
A: Count to ONE is published by CERTA Publishing, who also serves as the marketing agent.
Q: Did you, your agent or publisher prepare a media blitz before the book came out and would you like to tell us about it?
A:
Q: Do you plan subsequent books?
A: I am currently working on the following books:
· Five Smooth Stones,
Life Lessons from David’s Victory Over Goliath
· Working for Saul – Serving like David,
Finding Victory When The King Has Gone Mad
· Living the Nicene Creed,
The Key to Harmony Among Followers of Jesus
Q: Thank you for your interview, Bishop Robert. Would you like to tell my readers where they can find you on the web and how everyone can buy your book?
A: My website is www.CountToOne.com
The book Count to ONE is available on Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble and at Christian Book Distributors.
Bishop Robert is a voice for unity in the Body of Christ. His heart’s cry is the prayer of Jesus in John 17, that followers of Jesus may be one, and so proclaim the message of the Gospel in the power of His glory.
Bishop Robert serves as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Count to One, a ministry which exists to promote greater unity in the Body of Christ worldwide. Christ said that our love for one another would be the way the world would know that we are His disciples. As followers of Christ forgive one another and love one another - we will be in a better position to serve Jesus and fulfill the Great Commission.
