AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Diana Sims, author of 'Forever King: Surviving the Loss of My Unborn Child'

As a self-publishing author, Diana Sims has felt compelled to share her journey regarding the loss of her son, and the miracle that took place after his passing. She simply wants to let other women, who have lost children, know that there is still light at the end of the tunnel.
Aimed primarily at all mothers ranging from teenagers to the older women, Forever King: Surviving the Loss of My Unborn Child particularly addresses those who have lost a child, no matter the circumstance.
Diana is committed to humanitarian services whether in her field or position. She worked for many years helping customers keep their homes from foreclosure during the economic fall in 2008. Currently, she is assisting physicians and patients as a Patient Liaison. Diana is a California native and resides in Southern California with her loving husband Cory Sims, and three handsome Kings in training: Isaiah, Solomon, and Anthony Sims.
Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?
After losing my third son King, and having to delivering him lifeless also known as stillbirth. I decided that I wanted to share my story to help other mother’s know, they are not alone. That life can go on, and a chance of having a healthy baby is possible.
Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
Writing this book was a very emotional process. It was hard at times reliving the events that transpired before, during, and after the loss. Before releasing Forever King, I gave the manuscript to my mother to read, she could not even get past the first chapter, as it hit home for her and made her feel she was in that moment again.
Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
I wanted to make sure I kept all creative control over my manuscript, as this story is very dear to me. Forever King is self-published and I have started my own publishing company name Forever King Publishing. This is the first of many books to come!
Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
Yes, the length of time from deciding to write the book and actually having it published. It only took me from the end of December 2016 to February 2017 to complete the manuscript for this project. I had so much to say that it just flowed naturally.
Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?
Currently, I am not working on any other books yet. I have received great feedback from customers that brought Forever King and they are asking me when the next book is coming out.
Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
All the hurt and pain that I went through behind closed doors. People saw and still see me as a strong woman. However, no woman or parent for that matter, can be strong after burying a child. Watching your baby’s body be placed in the ground. This is something you will never forget. Driving on the freeway past the cemetery and tearing up each time. God was truly my strength during this season.
Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?
I want the mothers to know that every tear cried for their lost child or children wasn’t wasted, wasn’t in vain. Every tear was kept track of and collected in Heaven and as they were poured out of the bottle onto the book, all the pain, unspoken words, grief, fears, hurt were translated into words and were received as prayers.
Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
Thank you for the opportunity to share my heart with you today. May everyone that reads this interview be blessed and review your hearts desires in this season of your life. The best is yet to come!