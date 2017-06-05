GUEST BLOGGERS: 'TAPPED OUT FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS' KELLEY PRYOR AMRIEN & BECKI STEVENS

Kelley Pryor Amrein is a writer and EFT practitioner. Kelley first discovered Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) in 2007. She used EFT personally and with her family before becoming certified as an AAMET Level Two practitioner in 2014. As a coach, Kelley has witnessed the power of EFT to release negative emotions, relieve stress, and lessen physical pain. As the parent of college students, Kelley believes that Tapped Out is a much-needed resource on college campuses, where stress levels are on the rise. The book provides students with a life-long tool, allowing them to easily alleviate stress and enjoy a healthy and successful life.
You can find Kelley on Amazon at amazon.com/author/kelleyamrein and amazon.com/author/kdpryor.
You can connect with Kelley at http://www.EFTBooksForYou.com, http://www.KDPryor.com, and http://www.SpiritGuidedJourneys.com.
Becki Stevens is an AAMET certified Advanced EFT Practitioner. For the past two years she has owned a successful EFT practice in southern New Hampshire. She works with people of all ages, including college students, to ease their physical and emotional distress. Becki focuses on how a person’s emotions can sabotage their success. Becki believes that Tapped Out For College Students is an empowering introduction to EFT for college students, giving them a tool they can use throughout their lives to relieve stress and foster healthy relationships, creativity, and overall health.
You can find Becki at http://www.EFTBooksforYou.com and at www.RebeccaStevensCoaching.com.
Five Reasons why writers need EFT: How to Use Tapping to finish your book [and how it helped us finish ours]
Writing a book takes dedication, determination, and resilience. Whatever your writing process, you know, as a writer, that you have to get started and keep going if you want to finish your book. Becki and I faced our own set of hurdles while writing Tapped Out For College Students, and EFT helped. Below are the five big lessons we learned about how EFT or tapping can support the writing journey.
· Wiping out resistance – EFT is great to help wipe out resistance and Becki and I know this first-hand. As we began our project, we knew we had to do some research. We wanted to be certain our book addressed the most stressful situations facing college students. But research takes time. We struggled to get results and even to know what to do with them. When things don’t happen easily or quickly, it’s human nature to put off a project or do something else instead. Resistance takes many forms, including a sudden need to clean or do laundry or the compulsion to delete all your old emails that ends up taking hours. Tap on resistance to get that writing project done with ease.
· Releasing limiting beliefs – Writing is such a personal endeavor. For writers, words are the mirrors of our souls. But, most of us have had an experience that caused us to doubt our writing capabilities. Maybe someone said your writing wasn’t good enough. Perhaps you’ve heard, and believed, that you can never make a living as a writer or that your book will never sell given the number of books already available. Both Becki and I have worried about getting our book to our audience. What if college students and their parents never find out about us? That’s why we’re here, visiting The Writer’s Life as part of a book tour. We writers have to make sure we don’t let limiting beliefs hold us back. Limiting beliefs keep you from realizing the success you desire and deserve. If any of these beliefs sound familiar, tap through your feelings. Over time these old beliefs will fade and you can replace them with positive assertions about your writing and your book.
· Inspiring Creativity – Writers have bad writing days; those days when the words won’t flow and, if they do, nothing sounds right. On these days, we writers can come up with some grand excuses to turn on Netflix and avoid the computer or pad of paper. You might claim you’re waiting for the muse to strike. Or the creative well must be filled and a good movie will do the trick. (This is one of my personal favorites and I’ve used it many times, and seen many great movies). But you don’t write words if you’re waiting on your muse or wasting two hours on a show. I have one word for you writers out there: Resistance. Yes, this is another form of resistance. Writers gotta write. That’s all there is to it. So, if your creativity is missing (and yes, Becki and I faced this one, too), and you’re thinking it’s time to flip on Netflix, tap instead. First tap on the resistance, because anytime we stop writing we’re resisting. Next, tap on your creativity. Tap and ask for direction, for inspiration, for one guiding thought, because all we need is the start. Once you’ve tapped away the doubt, creativity has room to flow.
· Tackling Procrastination – “I can’t write today because I have to get my teeth cleaned and the oil changed in the car and by the time I get home I’ll need to do…” Or, “I can’t write today because the kids need me to…” Or, “I just don’t have time to do this…” Any of this sound familiar? Procrastination is just a fancy word for resistance, but in a new form. When we procrastinate, we know exactly what we need to do. But something is holding us back. That something is usually fear, although other emotions can get in the way as well. I get scared of how long my writing will take. I get scared I’ll go a wrong direction and have to backtrack. I get scared I won’t have time for my family or my friends. All this fear keeps me from putting my butt in my chair and my fingers on the keyboard. But my projects don’t get done if I’m not writing. When I’m procrastinating, I start tapping on not sitting down to work and on the fear I feel surrounding my writing. In fact, if I’m feeling really resistant I tap on points one to three above and then tap away fear and procrastination. The wonderful thing about tapping on procrastination and the accompanying fear, is that once they’re gone, you’re free to sit down and move ahead.
· Enjoying the process – I will admit that some days I don’t enjoy the act of writing as much as I’d like. There are days I’m busy, days I’m depleted, days I’m sick of my desk and the computer, days I just don’t want to do it. I need a break. When you hit one of these days, none of the tapping for points one through four will feel quite right. When joy leaves the process, you do need a break. Not a long break… but a break. Becki and I needed breaks from writing Tapped Out. We needed time to grab lunch and chat about other things. We did need to refill the creative well. And sometimes we needed to let the project simmer while we spent time with friends or family. Never underestimate the importance of taking care of yourself. Whether it’s a night out with friends or your partner or a well-deserved massage, do it. If you feel any emotions around this time, say everyone’s old favorite, guilt, tap it out. There’s no shame in taking a break, nothing wrong with walking away for a rest when you need one. And after you’ve had your rest, you’ll come back invigorated and prepared to WRITE.
If you look at the bolded letters above, you will see that I very cleverly spelled the word WRITE. I was inspired creatively – or just looking for a good organizational tool. But as I wrote this post, I realized that each of the above points builds on the other. In order to write successfully, you have to wipe out resistance. Next, it’s vital to tap away limiting beliefs so that inspired creativity can flow. Procrastination is a result of not releasing resistance and limiting beliefs. You know you have to write but you just cannot. And finally, if you don’t take some time for fun, your work will suffer.
To WRITE well, writers benefit from EFT. Take some time to follow our steps and Tap it Out.
About the Book:
You’re in college and college is stressful. Your stress impacts every facet of life, from classes to grades to work commitments. Even your physical health can be affected. Studies show that college students like you now face more stress than ever, leaving you with less time for relaxation and Tapped Out For College Students: Stress Relief Using EFT, is a guidebook that empowers college students like you, allowing you to reduce your level of stress and opening the door to success in college and in life.
In Tapped Out, college students are introduced to our unique BESD (Because, Emotions, Sensations, and Distress) system, which easily guides them through the tapping process. Once you’ve defined your personal BESD related to a specific issue, you can easily translate this into a tapping session. The book is full of tapping scripts relating to the most common stress-inducing issues you face in college. Students can tap through the scripts as they are written, or they can personalize them, using the responses they develop using the BESD system.
The Table of Contents is the perfect starting place, allowing students to pinpoint their issue and flip to the appropriate section of the book. Some of the topics covered in the book include time management, homework, exams, relationships, money, health, and preparing for the real world following college.
Students no longer have to be stressed throughout their college career. With Tapped Out as a companion, college students can face the college landscape calmly. This unique book, intended to be used as and when needed, empowers students to control their reactions and respond to each situation successfully. College is stressful. Tapped Out for College Students can help.