AUTHOR INTERVIEW: EJ Apicello, author of Your Crossroads. Your Choice. @ejapicello

Welcome to EJ’s real, crazy, emotional, probably too honest journey. She is an everyday girl in this everyday world trying to keep her head above water. Within the pages of this book you will learn about the things that have broken EJ down and the steps she is taking to build back up. You will see, that this story is written in a unique, general, conversational voice, which was her choice. She wants you to be able to picture yourself in her shoes, relate her trials and tribulations to yours and see that you too can find your happiness. Even if you don’t realize this yet, every single one of us possesses things inside of ourselves that we didn't know were there. It took EJ’s life taking a crazy right turn and dumping her at the lowest possible point before she could see the strength within herself. We are not defined by what we do, we are defined by the choices we make. EJ decided when she put pen to paper that she wanted her choices to start defining her as strong, confident, secure and above all else, happy. So, who am EJ? How about who she was - a self-loathing shell who put everyone else’s happiness before her own. Herein lies a story about finding that happiness and all of the ups and downs along the way. See who EJ was and who she is trying to become and maybe, somewhere in there, you will find out a little about yourself too.





Welcome to my diary, my journey, as I tripped and crawled through the darkest time in my life- when I witnessed people that I held incredibly close to me shatter my very existence with their words and

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?





This book came from my life - literally. Every story I share and realization I make were authentic experiences I was having while writing all of the crazy down! The past few years led me down some dark paths and emotionally I hit rock bottom. Writing this book was the beginning of a major shift in my life, that I was in control of my choices and my happiness. Sometimes it was difficult for my fingers to keep up with my brain!





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Despite the ferocity with which I wrote this book, the process itself was extremely hard. I am putting my deepest, darkest secrets out there for the world to see. Basically, think of it as the equivalent of having your naughty time pictures plastered on the billboard at the entrance to your hometown. Why did I do it if it was going to expose such intimate parts of my life? Because the events that have happened to us are not what make us special - bad things happen to everyone. It is the choices we make in how to handle those events that make us who we are.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





After some extensive research I chose to invest my energy into Page Publishing. I chose a hybrid method of publishing, something that had aspects of both traditional publishing houses and self publishing platforms.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Yes! There is one odd but very deflated moment in this process that is vividly etched into my memory! Forgive my rambling, I assure you it has an important message! I did not remember that I was supposed to get some proof copies sent to me to review before final publication. About a month ago, I was relaxing at home when a knock on my door startled me. I opened it to find a very plain brown envelope lying on my doorstep. Not remembering if I had ordered anything online recently, I checked the name and sure enough it was addressed to me. I shrugged my shoulders, took it in, put it on the table and promptly forgot about it. Later that evening, I had made my specialty, frozen chicken parmesan (I hate to cook) and decided to open the mystery package. As I pulled the release cord, out toppled ten crisp new copies of my book. And that was it. There was no applause, no shower of money, no offer from Lifetime to make a made for TV movie, not even a phone call or Tweet from Ellen DeGeneres. No, I was sitting at home alone in yoga pants and a tank top eating a frozen meal. It was then that I saw the amount of expectation that I had unconsciously put into that moment. I was at a crossroads here - I could choose to wallow in self pity or I could choose to alter my perception of the event. I chose to re-evaluate how I looked at that moment and came up with this: Damn, my first book is actually published.





Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?





I am working on a sequel to my first book. While I feel that I wrote this one in a place of anger, hurt, betrayal and turmoil, I want write the follow up from a place of patience, kindness and healing. I am also adapting this book to make it more kid friendly, (aka no curse words). By day I am a middle school science teacher. Middle school is a tough age for any kid and I believe that some public schools are lacking in successful curriculums centered around strengthening the emotional resilience and mental well being of their students. I plan to be to incorporate tools and strategies into the young adult version so parents and kids to have a common ground to start from.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





I think people are going to be surprised to read that I was never truly in love with my husband - and that some part of me always knew it.





Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?





I shared my story in the hopes that it would empower people who are standing at a major crossroads in their lives. Encourage them to find strength and confidence in the choices they make so that they can find their happiness. Your crossroads. Your choice.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Let me know what you think of the book, I hope some or all of it resonates with you in a powerful and meaningful way. Or at the very least you can read my story and feel better about your own life! Check out my website if you want to drop me a line! www.ejapicello.com













actions. The things within this book spine are extremely raw and exceptionally real. You and I are going to get very close, the details in this book, although oddly general, are incredibly specific. Yes, I realize what I just said and as you read my words you will see what I mean. As you silently gasp and mentally bitch slap me, please be kind because my story is just that - my story. It is not any more or less special than yours. In fact the only difference between our stories are the choices we made at each of the crossroads in our lives. For most of my life the choices I made were not based on my happiness but on everyone else’s. This book describes what I have experienced in my journey to finding my happiness and hopefully never letting it go. Sadly, it took me thirty six years to find the strength I need to detoxify my life and self-view and find someone who is worthy of my awesomeness. Thirty six years to shatter the negative foundation I had built shatter the ultimate representative I created to hide behind and begin the process of building a new foundation. Only this foundation will be built on strength, confidence and above all, happiness. So take a minute or thirty and sit with my story for a while. You never know what you might find out.