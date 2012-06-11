AUTHOR INTERVIEW / JANE GODMAN AUTHOR OF THE SOLDIER'S SEDUCTION @janegodman





Jane Godman writes paranormal romance for Harlequin Nocturne and SMP Romance, thrillers for Harlequin Romantic Suspense, and steamy historical and gothic romance.

Jane also writes erotic romance as Amanda Stewart.





The Soldier's Seduction.

Title: THE SOLDIER’S SEDUCTION

Author: Jane Godman

Publisher: Harlequin

Pages: 288

Genre: Romantic Suspense













From the front lines to unexpected romance—and danger—in small-town Wyoming





After a war zone bomb nearly destroyed Bryce Delaney, he’s worked hard to hide his scars. Back in his Wyoming hometown, he can pretend the nightmares don’t exist. But when a secretive, beautiful new woman in town disappears, Bryce’s protective instincts put him on the front lines again.

Wanted for murder and on the run under an alias, former A-list actress Steffi Grantham can’t return to her life until she clears her name. It’s her boss, Bryce, to the rescue, but desire ties them together, and she’s forced to make a choice that could cost them both. Trusting the wrong man once before almost stole her freedom. Now it might take her life.

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? Where did you come up with the idea to write your book?





The Soldier’s Seduction is the second book in the Sons of Stillwater series. The idea for this series came to me while I was on vacation on the Spanish island of Mallorca. That may seem strange, since the series is set in a small, fictional town in Wyoming!





It’s not quite as bizarre as it seems. Although I was in a tiny Spanish town as I pieced together the plot, I wanted to set the story in America. The setting for my story is Stillwater, a town where no one is quite who they seem (still waters run deep). Because Wyoming is a sparsely populated state with beautiful scenery, it was the perfect place to locate this series.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I suppose, before I started writing romantic suspense, I had a vague idea it was a romance with a mystery thrown in. I couldn’t have been more wrong.





Romantic suspense stories have to give equal weight to both the romance and the suspense. As an author, you have to keep the threads of both stories entwined throughout. And that can be hard to get right.





Staying true to the demands of both the romance and suspense genres is a fine balancing act. You have a love story going on, but, at the same time, you have to put those characters in danger. There are lots of twists and turns along the way, and, ultimately, you have to wrap up the mystery while providing a satisfying happy ending.





My tips for anyone wanting to write romantic suspense would be to get the setting right and do your research.

Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





My publisher for The Soldier’s Seduction is Harlequin. The Sons of Stillwater series is part of their Romantic Suspense line. I also write paranormal romance for Harlequin Nocturne and SMP Romance.





Prior to working with my current publishers, I had a few historical romances published with a small company which later went out of business.





I then had five gothic romances published with Shivers, which was part of HarlequinE, the digital only line. At the same time, I started writing historical romances for Samhain Publishing. Sadly, both HarlequinE and Samhain have now closed their doors, but I have self-published the books I wrote for both those lines.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





I’m always amazed at the work that goes into bringing a book to life. The behind-the-scenes team, from the editors to the art department, but also including marketing, distribution etc. is just such a well-oiled machine. I never gave it a thought until I became part of it. The author is the tip of the iceberg!





Q: What other books (if any) are you working on and when will they be published?





The third book in the Sons of Stillwater series is complete and is with my editor as we speak. It has a tentative title, but nothing is confirmed yet. It’s the story of the third Delaney brother and it will be published in 2018. I’m currently working on another Harlequin Romantic Suspense that I’m very excited about. It’s one of Harlequin’s award-winning Coltons series, due out next year.





I’m also working on a three book paranormal series for Nocturne. My rock star shifters are a spin-off from a book call The Unforgettable Wolf. Their stories will be published next year. Sadly, Harlequin Nocturne is coming to an end, so it’s a bitter-sweet experience to be writing some of the closing stories for this amazing line.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Perhaps the fact is about me, rather than about the book. I have a brain tumor that was diagnosed while I was writing Otherworld Protector, the first of my Harlequin Nocturne titles. I’m one of the lucky ones. My tumor is low grade and slow growing. I was determined to finish that book and keep writing. I did, and I’ve since written twelve books with several more to come.





Q: Finally, what message (if any) are you trying to get across with your book?





The blurb for The Soldier’s Seduction is “Heart-racing romance, breathless suspense”. Going beyond that, the story is about two damaged souls who help each other find the future they never thought they’d have. So it’s a story that has hope at its heart. I’d like to think all my books do that.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Going back to my brain tumor story…I tell people it to give the message that everyone should go for their goals, no matter what life throws your way. Climb the mountain, run the marathon, paint the picture…write the book.



