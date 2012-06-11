Author Vid Q&A: Genevieve Crownson, author of The Power of Alchemy

WHAT IF YOUR GIFT BECAME YOUR CURSE?

Emma Diamond is still reeling from the shocking revelation she’s been given an extraordinary ability meant to save humanity, when everything she knows and loves begins to unravel.

Caught in a vicious snare of secrets and lies, Emma’s only hope is to find a mysterious ring believed to hold a centuries old power so formidable it could destroy a person with a single touch.

When an unseen assailant targets Emma, it sets in motion a change of events so terrible the world is thrown into a tsunami of destruction. Can Emma repair the damage without irrevocably altering earth and changing the past forever?

The Power of Alchemy is the second book in the Argos Dynasty trilogy, a young adult paranormal fantasy. If you like Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instrument series, then you’ll love this fast-paced, captivating blockbuster that leaves you wanting more.

