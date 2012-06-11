The Writing Life with Phil Kimble, Author of 'The Art of making Good Decisions'
Born in Atlanta, Phil Kimble went to school in Utah, lived for 2 years in LA, then moved back to Atlanta. He and his wife Julie live in Conyers. Mr. Kimble is an avid motorcyclist and competitive distance runner.
INTERVIEW:
What got you into writing? I was an avid journal keeper, but, frankly, I got bored with it. When my wife abandoned me to write her dissertation, I re-channeled my writing to manuscripts.
What do you like best about being an author? Being able to share ideas, not from a “look how smart I am” position, but a “look what I have found”. I always invite, and hope for, comments from the readers.
When do you hate it? I hate it when people think you are arrogant because you have tried to write something. I suppose some ego is necessary to believe you have something worth sharing, but it is disheartening when you are accused of writing because it makes your head swell..
What is a regular writing day like for you? I collect ideas relative to my project.
Do you think authors have big egos? I have no idea, but I can understand why a bit of ego is necessary to believe you have something worth sharing.
How do you handle negative reviews? So far, I haven’t had any.
How do you handle positive reviews? I am appreciative of any honest feedback, positive or negative.
What is the usual response when you tell a new acquaintance that you’re an author? They say “ooh”, and then they try to change the topic of conversation, or back out of the room altogether.
Leave a Comment