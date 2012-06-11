{{{ AUTHOR INTERVIEW }}} Esmae Browder, author of 'Bite Thy Neighbor' @esmaebrowder

Esmae Browder is an ex-catholic school girl who loves romance and vodka tonics. When not reading a spicy novel, she enjoys creating them by combining elements of well-known tales and updating them for our modern world. She is the author of the Naughty Shakespeare series, as well as, the paranormal romance Bite Thy Neighbor—a sexy Dracula meets Wisteria Lane style novel.

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:









About the Book:













Some neighbors suck...literally.





Quirky Maisy Harker spends her time daydreaming about her sexy husband, Jensen Helsing. Though their marriage is one of convenience, Maisy wishes the sparks of heat she feels around him were reciprocated. Sexually starved, she also lusts after her mysterious neighbor, Adam. True, his incisors do look a bit sharp, and he never seems to drink or eat anything—but hey, maybe that’s how he keeps that yummy, drool-worthy physique!





Yet Maisy knows something’s not quite right, and it isn’t long before she learns Adam is a centuries-old vampire embroiled in a gypsy curse placed on the women of her family. All her female ancestors have been drawn to the vampire and bound by his desires, experiencing a terrible side effect of the curse and resulting in death.





It's up to Maisy to find a way to break the curse once and for all before she, too, falls under his spell.

ORDER YOUR COPY:









Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Have you ever had neighbors in your life who started out being really cool, the kind you want to hang out with on Friday nights, but then they turn out to be psychotic gossip queens who do lots of drugs and try to use your hot tub when your dead asleep? I have. Several times, in fact. You’d think I’d learn and just move, but life is too interesting on my street. That’s where the idea for Bite Thy Neighbor comes from. It’s about neighborhood wives who’ve gone bad and the boy who lives next door. Of course, he’s not an average guy since he has fangs and is capable of making himself look like your favorite celebrity—but hey, we all have our quirks!





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Bite Thy Neighbor is an erotic paranormal romance with a major character who is a hot, blood-sucker. To be honest, I’m not a fan of vampire books. They scare me! However, I believe writers have to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to write something that’s unusual for them. That was my goal when I first started working on my novel, Bite Thy Neighbor. What I discovered, is that sometimes writing in a different genre can really get your creativity flowing and lead you down a whole new path. It actually strengthened the work I do in my other genre of choice, which is young adult. Allowing yourself the chance to try new things in writing—no matter how different it may seem—can offer all kinds of rewards.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





My publisher is The Wild Rose Press. They have a solid gold reputation when it comes to treating writers well and aiding them in their careers. More than anything, that was what caught my eye when it came to publication. They made me feel special, gave me a say in my book cover, and provided lots of marketing opportunities. Best of all, my editor, Trish Owens, really boosted the quality of my manuscript and helped take it to the next level. I have self-published as well, and while it is a lot of work, I enjoy going that route, too. Publishing has changed so much the last ten years and it’s exciting!





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



While Bite Thy Neighbor falls into the erotic paranormal category of romance, it’s also pretty funny. It mixes sex and humor into the perfect cocktail so that the reader will close the book feeling satisfied and like they’ve had a great time.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Hmm…can a book about a vampire feasting on the neighborhood ladies have a life changing message? Yes, it can! The message of Bite Thy Neighbor is simple: pay attention to who lives on your street because if you’re not careful, you’ll end up with the Undead Housewives of Beverly Hills at your doorstep. Or maybe the message is just to consider investing in an alarm system so you don’t have any unwanted nocturnal visitors. You should probably just roll with whichever one of those works best for you!

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?



