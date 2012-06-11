{{{ Author Interview }}} Nikkie Pryce, author of 'Dreamers, Take Action!' @IAmNikkiePryce

Nikkie Pryce is focused on inspiring and motivating people to put action behind their dreams.

Being in the media industry and working directly with the public, she has experience pushing people past their own created limitations.



She has earned the title of "self-love influencer" through her organization, The I AM Community.

The community is comprised of dreamers who encourage self-love and self-awareness, starting with “I AM” affirmations.



What all started as a simple journey to finding her own self-love became a phenomenon of connections and solid relationships.



A highly-recommended motivational speaker, Nikkie speaks publicly at corporate conferences, non-profit organizations, women’s retreats, youth girl groups, schools, and church functions.

Her latest book is the self-help, Dreamers, Take Action!

About the Book:

Title: DREAMERS, TAKE ACTION! Author: Nikkie Pryce Publisher: Opportune Publishing Pages: 118 Genre: Self-help / Self-improvement / Self-motivation



I remember going through stages in my life where I had no money; I was broken in spirit and mind.





One day I realized in order to make more money and live the life I wanted, I had to start with myself.





I started reading tons of self-help books, prayed more and did affirmation exercises to lift my self-esteem. It was time to see growth.





If you are ready to challenge yourself and start seeing better results from your creative ideas, then this book is for you.





Dreamers, Take Action! is an actionable blueprint for creating the life you want.





This book is equipped with steps and daily challenges that I’ve taken to change a few needed things.





I've joined new networks with successful people, I’m finishing projects that I’ve started, and I am walking through open doors of lucrative opportunities, all by following one simple step.





That step is taking action.





Follow me into this journey as I vulnerably explain the road I took to get to where I am.





Hopefully, you’ll be inspired to work diligently to finish what you’ve started.





I trust that you’re ready to take that leap of faith.

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I remember when I was stagnant and made excuses for not going after my dreamers. I only dreamt about doing amazing things but rarely pursued them. The idea came from an affirmation I would say to myself every morning. I would say, Dreamer, take action, Dreamer take action! This was my way of affirming myself to get moving. I always knew I had big dreams but I didn’t develop the work ethic and character to do it well. So, one day I started writing and this process made me who I am today. The process helped me write the book. So, I am thankful for it. From there, after a three-year process, Dreamers, Take Action! The blueprint to go from dreamer to doer was birthed.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



Writing this book was extremely challenging. Not so much the writing, more so the process. Writing a book is a birthing process. You go through different trimesters, you feel happy and motivated that your process is happening, and then you feel exhausted and annoyed that it’s taking as much as it does. At least, this was my experience. But, the process made me so much better. I value my time now, I am more disciplined in my decision making, and I have created power for my brand. So, if it was up to me, I wouldn’t change anything about this journey. I recommend for new writers to become strategic. To buckle down and focus like never before. Finish your book! No matter how long it takes. Three years and three different editors later and we are here. With a tangible product that was once just a thought. You can do this. Just start and everything that you need will come together to help you.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I went through a small boutique publisher and I was referred to publish with them.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Yes, that I had the strength and diligence to finish. It took a lot of faith, prayer, and hope but we did it. I wanted to quit many times but I owed it to myself, my family, my future family and my community to finish.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I know I have another book in me somewhere. However, I am developing a process to make this go-around a lot easy to write. Once it’s mastered I will teach this same strategy to other people who aspire to be published, authors. If you want to write a book, stay in the loop. I will teach this to you soon!





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





That I worked 5 days a week, most nights getting off at 9 pm to go home and write until 7:00 am , sleep for an hour, wake up and arrive to work by 9 am . I did this for 30 days straight. Not an easy task. Believe me.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





That if you have breath in your body, you can dream. You have all that it takes to go to the next level. Decide today, to take even more action towards your dreams. Once, you see the results, pay it forward. Help someone get to where they should be as a dreamer. We make it in life by serving others.





Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





You can find Dreamers, Take Action! on my website NikkiePryce.com or on Amazon.com. Thank you for your support and I hope this book brings massive blessings to your life. It’s time to action, Dreamers!





